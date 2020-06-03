Strategic Metals Announces 2020 Exploration Plans for Its High Grade Mt. Hinton Gold and Silver Project

VANCOUVER, June 3, 2020 - Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce exploration plans for 2020.

The bulk of Strategic's 2020 exploration effort will focus on its Mt. Hinton property, a high grade gold and silver project located in the Keno Hill Mining District of central Yukon. Bonanza grade gold values of up to 2,340 g/t Au were discovered at Mt. Hinton by Strategic in 2019. Follow-up work in 2019 identified vein mineralization grading 202 g/t gold and 2020 g/t silver approximately 120 m along strike from the original discovery. Numerous other high grade showings elsewhere on the property were also identified during the 2019 program and were described in news releases dated Aug. 21, Sept. 9, and Nov. 18, 2019.

The 2020 work program at the Mt. Hinton property will consist of excavator trenching and road construction along with detailed mapping and prospecting is scheduled to begin in mid-June. An estimated 7,000 m of drilling will follow the initial work.

In addition to Mt. Hinton, detailed mapping and geochemical sampling will be done at 3 of Strategic's other, highly prospective precious metals projects, with the objective of preparing those targets for future drilling.

The 2020 exploration programs will be conducted by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited ("Archer Cathro"). Technical information in this news release has been approved by Heather Burrell, P. Geo., a senior geologist with Archer Cathro and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. All results reported in this news release have been previously released.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Current projects include more than 80 properties where precious metals are a major component. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings, geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $6.5 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 46.3% of GGL Resources Corp., 36.3% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.9% of Precipitate Gold Corp., 18.7% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 8.7% Trifecta Gold Ltd., and 6.1% of ATAC Resources Ltd. Strategic also holds a 56.7% interest in Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd., a private company which is developing an environmentally-friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement.

