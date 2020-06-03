Sailfish Announces Approval to Extend the Expiry Date of Stock Options

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 3, 2020 - Sailfish Royalty Corp. (TSX-V: FISH) (the "Company" or "Sailfish") announces that further to its press release dated May 28, 2020, the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry date of: (i) 417,000 stock options issued in August 2019 with exercise prices of $1.00 and $1.33 to December 23, 2023; and (ii) 1,200,000 stock options issued in April 2018 with an exercise price of $0.75 to April 24, 2023.

About Sailfish

Sailfish is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Within Sailfish's portfolio are two cornerstone assets on advanced stage projects in the Americas: a gold stream equivalent to a 3% NSR on the San Albino gold project (~3.5 sq. km) and a 2% NSR on the rest of the area (~134.5 sq. km) surrounding San Albino in northern Nicaragua; and an up to 3.5% NSR on the Tocantinzinho gold project in the prolific Tapajos district of northern Brazil. The acquisition of Terraco Gold Corp. adds a potential cornerstone asset: an up to 3% NSR on the multi-million ounce Spring Valley gold project in Pershing County, Nevada.

Sailfish is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FISH" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "SROYF". Please visit the Company's website at www.sailfishroyalty.com for additional information.

