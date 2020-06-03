Sabina Gold & Silver Announces $55 Million Bought Deal Financing Closed

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2020 - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (SBB.T/SGSVF.OTCQX), (“Sabina” or the “Company”) reports today that it has completed the previously announced bought deal offering (the “Offering”).

The Offering was fully subscribed and was comprised of a combination of 12,500,000 common shares at $2.00 per share (the “Common Shares”), 2,100,000 flow-through common shares at $2.40 per share (the “Flow-Through Common Shares”), 5,224,000 charity flow-through common shares at $2.68 per share (the “Charity Flow-Through Common Shares”), and 1,638,000 super charity flow-through common shares at $2.90 per share (the “Super Charity Flow-Through Common Shares” and together with the Common Shares, Flow-Through Common Shares and Charity Flow-Through Common Shares, the “Securities”). The Underwriters also elected to exercise their over-allotment option to purchase 2,900,000 Common Shares at $2.00 per share.

In addition to the Offering above, Zhaojin International Mining Co., Ltd. elected to maintain its 9.9% holdings resulting in the issuing of 2,882,082 common shares of the Company at $2.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $5.8 million. This tranche of funds is expected to close before June 10, 2020.

Including Zhaojin’s participation, the Company expects to raise a total of approximately $61 million by issuing approximately 27 million shares at an average price of $2.22 per share.

The proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares will be used to advance development of the Company’s Back River Gold Project, including exploration programs, earth works activities to support development of and commencement of development of an exploration decline at Umwelt, completion of detailed engineering, extension of the airstrip at Goose, completion of geotechnical drilling and acquisition of accommodation complex for future mine construction and operations, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The gross proceeds from the sale of the Flow-Through Common Shares and Super Charity Flow-Through Common Shares will be used for expenditures which qualify as “Canadian exploration expenses” (“CEE”) and “flow-through mining expenditures” both within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada). The gross proceeds from the sale of the Charity Flow-Through Common Shares will also be used for expenditures which qualify as CEE. The Company will renounce such CEE with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2020.

The syndicate of underwriters was led by BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, and included Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Industrial Alliance Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc., Sprott Capital Partners LP., and TD Securities Inc.

Tamesis Partners LLP acted as part of a special selling group related the Offering.

The Securities were offered pursuant to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2020 and a prospectus supplement dated May 21, 2020 filed with securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada, and the Common Shares may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The Securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. is well-financed and is an emerging precious metals company with district scale, advanced, high grade gold assets in one of the world’s newest, politically stable mining jurisdictions: Nunavut, Canada.

Sabina released a Feasibility Study on its 100% owned Back River Gold Project which presents a project that has been designed on a fit-for purpose basis, with the potential to produce ~200,000 ounces a year for ~11 years with a rapid payback of 2.9 years (see “Technical Report for the Initial Project Feasibility Study on the Back River Gold Property, Nunavut, Canada” dated October 28, 2015).

The Project received its final Project Certificate on December 19, 2017. The Project received its Type A Water License on November 14, 2018 and is now in receipt of all major authorizations for construction and operations.

In addition to Back River, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project. The silver royalty on Hackett River’s silver production is comprised of 22.5% of the first 190 million ounces produced and 12.5% of all silver produced thereafter.

With the net proceeds of this financing (including Zhaojin participation), the Company expects to have approximately $80 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Hoeller, Vice-President, Communications: 1 888 648-4218 nhoeller@sabinagoldsilver.com

This news release has been authorized by the undersigned on behalf of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Bruce McLeod, President & CEO

Suite 1800 – Two Bentall Centre

555 Burrard Street

Vancouver, BC V7X 1M7

Tel 604 998-4175 Fax 604 998-1051

http://www.sabinagoldsilver.com

Forward-Looking Information

