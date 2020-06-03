47 Public Companies to present at the Summer Virtual Investor Summit on June 9th-12th
NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 - The Virtual Summer Summit will take place on June 9th-12th, connecting 47 presenting small and microcap companies with distinguished investors from around the globe. A full list of issuers are listed below along with webcasting links to view presentations.
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Webcasting Link
|
ACCO Brands Corporation
|
ACCO
|
Participating in meetings only
|
Alimera Sciences, Inc.
|
ALIM
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35019
|
Annovis Bio
|
ANVS
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35035
|
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.
|
AQB
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35133
|
Arch Therapeutics, Inc.
|
ARTH
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35130
|
Artelo Biosciences, Inc.
|
ARTL
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35016
|
Avalon Adv Materials
|
AVLNF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35132
|
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
|
BLCM
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35045
|
C-Bond Systems
|
CBNT
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35029
|
Endra Life Sciences
|
NDRA
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35129
|
Energy Focus, Inc.
|
EFOI
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35027
|
Equillium
|
EQ
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35188
|
Exro Technologies Inc.
|
EXROF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35052
|
GreenPower Motor Company
|
GPV
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35185
|
HL
|
Participating in meetings only
|
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.
|
HSII
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35053
|
Helius Medical Technologies
|
HSDT
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35021
|
Heritage Global Inc
|
HGBL
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35131
|
Ideal Power
|
IPWR
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35031
|
IMAC Holdings, Inc.
|
IMAC
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35146
|
Lincoln Educational Services
|
LINC
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35028
|
MailUp Group
|
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35047
|
Marrone Bio
|
MBII
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35033
|
Medexus
|
MDP.V
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35128
|
Medicenna Therapeutics
|
TSX: MDNA
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35034
|
Milestone Scientific
|
MLSS
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35125
|
My Size, Inc.
|
MYSZ
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35024
|
Nephros
|
NEPH
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35014
|
NewAge Beverage
|
NBEV
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35141
|
Nova Leap Health Corp
|
NLH
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35042
|
Oblong Inc.
|
OBLG
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35025
|
OncoSec Medical Incorporated
|
ONCS
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35011
|
Oragenics
|
OGEN
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35043
|
PDS Biotechnology Corporation
|
PDSB
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35018
|
Safeguard Scientifics, Inc.
|
SFE
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35143
|
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
|
SLS
|
Participating in meetings only
|
ShiftPixy
|
PIXY
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35032
|
Sigma Labs, Inc.
|
SGLB
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35153
|
Sono-Tek Corporation
|
SOTK
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35022
|
Timber
|
Private
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35017
|
Tinybeans Group Limited
|
TNY.AX
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35046
|
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.
|
TNXP
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35044
|
TransGlobe Energy
|
TGA
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35051
|
Trxade Group, Inc.
|
MEDS
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35123
|
URG
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35030
|
VIQ Solutions, Inc.
|
VQS.V
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35145
|
Western Magnesium
|
MLYF
|
https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35050
About the Investor Summit
About the Investor Summit
The Investor Summit Group (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.
www.investorsummitgroup.com
FOR MORE INFORMATION
www.investorsummitgroup.com
cass@investorsummitgroup.com
