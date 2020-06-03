Kintavar adds significant copper and mine development experience; nominates Guy Le Bel and Richard Faucher as Directors

MONTR?AL, June 03, 2020 -- Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V: KTR) (FRANKFURT: 58V), is very pleased to announce the nomination of Guy Le Bel and Richard R. Faucher as two new candidates for directorship. At the same time, Pierre Bertrand, who has been a director of Kintavar for 3 years, has resigned from its Board of Directors for personal reasons.

The new directors will be proposed at Kintavar’s next Annual General Meeting (“AGM”). The AGM will take place on Monday, June 29th, 2020 at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) at McMillan LLP 1000, Sherbrooke W, Suite 2700, Montr?al, Qu?bec.

“First off, I would like to thank Pierre for his service and guidance that he provided to Kintavar since the early days of the Corporation. His knowledge and experience in the Quebec mining and exploration industry are second to none and we wish him the best moving forward. With that said, our work over the last 3 years on the Mitchi project has attracted high caliber, experienced mine developers such as Guy and Richard. Not only that both these candidates have tremendous copper experience, they have both recently put mines into production and their knowledge and experience will be vital in advancing the Mitchi project in the future towards that same development. The infrastructure and access of the Mitchi project is a major advantage of our project and as copper prices rebound in the coming years and our exploration team continues to delineate the best mineralized zones from surface, the project will be well positioned towards development. Although we still have a lot of work to do on the ground, the knowledge that Guy and Richard bring will help guide our exploration efforts towards that next stage,” commented Kiril Mugerman, President & CEO of Kintavar Exploration.

The new nominees to directorship as well as their credentials are listed below. The other directors remain as proposed directors of Kintavar as well.

Guy Le Bel:

Mr. Guy Le Bel brings more than 35 years of international experience in business development, strategic and financial planning to the Kintavar Board. Until recently, he was chief executive officer and chief financial officer of Golden Queen Mining Ltd. He was previously vice president, evaluations for Capstone and vice president, business development for Quadra/FNX Mining Ltd. Mr. Le Bel also held business advisory, strategy and planning, business valuation, and financial planning management roles at BHP Billiton Base Metals, Rio Algom Ltd, and Cambior Inc., together with independent consultation mandates across the industry. He provides extensive experience across base and precious metals industries in the Americas. Mr. Le Bel has held board positions in numerous junior exploration and mining companies since 2007. He is currently appointed to the board of Pembridge Resources (PERE:LSE), a mining company which recently restarted the Minto copper-gold-silver mine in the Yukon, Canada. Mr. Le Bel holds an MBA Finance from Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales (Montreal), a Master Applied Sciences, Mining Engineering from University of British Columbia and a B.Sc. Mining Engineering from Universite Laval. He is a professional engineer (O.I.Q.).

Richard R. Faucher:

Mr. Richard R. Faucher has over 40 years of experience in the mining and metallurgical fields and he has occupied various executive positions for the Noranda-Falconbridge group, as General Manager of Gaspe Copper Mines, Vice-President of Brunswick Mining & Smelting and President of Falconbridge Dominicana in the Dominican Republic. After leaving Noranda, Mr. Faucher acted as President & COO of Princeton Mining Corp. and was instrumental in raising funds for the development and construction of the Huckleberry mine project, a 20,000 tpd operation completed in 1997. In 2008, Mr. Faucher left his position as President & CEO of Canadian Royalties. He is currently appointed as Vice-Chairman of the board of Robex Resources (RBX.V), where they led the company to the restart of the Nampala gold mine in Mali, and is appointed to the board of Global Atomic (GLO.T), a uranium and zinc development and production company in Niger and Turkey. Mr. Faucher has graduated in Metallurgical engineering from Laval University (cum laude 1971) and a certified member of the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD).

About Kintavar Exploration & the Mitchi Property

Kintavar Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold and base metal mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type mineralization (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and skarn type mineralization in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin. Kintavar is present in the gold greenstones of Quebec and is advancing the Anik Gold Project in a partnership with IAMGOLD.

