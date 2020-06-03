Renforth Commences New Alger Gold Project Spring Field Program

PICKERING, June 3, 2020 - Renforth Resources Inc. (CSE:RFR)(OTC PINK:RFHRF)(WKN:A2H9TN) ("Renforth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration on the Discovery Veins, at our wholly owned New Alger Gold Project, has commenced. The June 2020 program has several targets, as follows;

1 - PROSPECTING - During the Feb/March drill program at New Alger a trail and drill pads were chipped along the western extension of the Discovery Veins. These will be prospected and sampled as warranted.

2 - GEOPHYSICS - At PDAC Renforth successfully tested samples from the Discovery Veins and Malartic West using a beep mat built by GDD Instrumentation of Quebec City. A comprehensive beep mat survey is planned. The beep mat, which can survey to a depth of several metres, will allow Renforth to carry out a non-invasive survey with use of a synchronized GPS, this reduces the cost, eliminates cutting and reduces the impact of the survey.

3 - MINI-BULK SAMPLING - Renforth intends to obtain a mini-bulk sample from the Discovery Veins with two goals, the first is to create fresh rock exposure within the mineralized Discovery Veins for geological purposes, the second is to process the sample. The first step is contingent on contractor availability, the second step will be informed by the findings of the metallurgical work currently underway with SGS Canada on material from the Discovery Veins. Renforth hopes to advance this goal during June 2020.



Discovery Veins in History

Sabina, Anne P., Geological Survey of Canada Miscellaneous Report 77, "Rocks and Minerals for the Collector" page 133, 2003 (pre-dates NI 43-101, historic disclosure, presented here for property history)

Technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Brian H. Newton P.Geo, a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ABOUT RENFORTH

Renforth Resources Inc. is a Toronto-based gold exploration company with five wholly owned surface gold bearing properties located in the Provinces of Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

In Quebec Renforth holds the New Alger and Parbec Gold Resource Properties, in the Cadillac and Malartic gold camps respectively, with gold present at surface and to some depth, located on the Cadillac Break. In both instances additional gold bearing structures, other than the Cadillac Break, have been found on each property and require additional exploration. Renforth also holds Malartic West, contiguous to the western boundary of the Canadian Malartic Mine Property, located in the Pontiac Sediments, this property is gold bearing and was the recent site of a copper discovery. In addition to this Renforth has optioned the wholly owned Denain-Pershing gold bearing property, located near Louvicourt, Quebec, to O3 Mining Inc.

In Ontario, Renforth holds the Nixon-Bartleman surface gold occurrence west of Timmins, Ontario, drilled, channeled and sampled over 500m - this historic property also requires additional exploration to define the extent of the mineralization.

