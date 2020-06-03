Antler Gold Announces the Identification of High Priority Exploration Targets on Its Western Erongo Gold Project, Karibib Region, Namibia

Halifax, June 3, 2020 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the delineation of six priority targets for exploration on its Western Erongo Gold Project ("Western Project") in the southern central zone of the Damara orogenic belt.

The Western Project has historically drilled prospects which have been inadequately explored to date and will be the immediate focus of Antler's future exploration. This historic exploration has been focused primarily on locating near surface gold mineralisation and largely ignored the potentially better mineralised depth extent of these prospects.

Dan Whittaker, President and CEO of Antler, commented, "We're pleased to have outlined six priority targets on our Western Project. There has been limited historical drilling undertaken and only to a depth of 30 and 35 meters. We plan on testing these historical areas at depth. We are also awaiting results from our verification sampling and geophysical program to more precisely define these targets which we expect to drill in late summer/early fall 2020."

Gold Prospects Delineated to Date

W1 - Sandamap - 3.5 kilometer long zone of sheared and altered Kuiseb Formation schists defined along an open-ended strike length of the Sandamap auriferous zone on the edge of a D3/D4 late‐Damaran leucogranite dome. Historical diamond drill holes were completed in 1993 to assess the potential volume of oxidised material amenable to heap leach extraction. Drilling tested three anomalies at vertical depths up to 30 meters below surface. A total of 98 drill core samples were assayed, with the highest gold grade of 11.2 g/t. Highlights from these historical drill holes are presented below;

Antler has not verified any of these historical assay data.

W2 -Hakskeen - 1.5 kilometer long zone defined along an open ended strike length. The gold prospect is interpreted to be related with a magnetite skarn replacement in marble. The controls on mineralisation are poorly understood but interpreted at this stage to be associated with NNE trending D4 structures trending from a syn- to late-tectonic granitic intrusion to the SW. Sixteen historical inclined percussion drill holes were drilled to a depth of 35 meters. Gold mineralisation was variable up to 4.05 g/t.

W3 - This targets the Arandis-Karibib-Kuiseb stratigraphy with calc-silicate and marble interbeds on the northern side of the Black Range Dome with associated NE and NNE trending structures. Graphitic schists have historically been mapped in the area and could represent important reducing horizons.

W4 - Karibib and Kuiseb stratigraphy are targeted in an area of complex structure with a distinct doubly plunging anticline defined in Karibib lithologies. NE and NNE trending structures are prevalent with intersecting structures trending NW. The area has support from historical rock grab sampling with up to 3.6 g/t Au in quartz vein samples and ferruginous schists.

W5 - Arandis-Karibib-Kuiseb stratigraphy are targeted on the southern side of the Black Range Dome in a zone of complex structure and pressure shadows with well defined NE and NNE structures. During historical geological mapping, pyrrhotite and pyrite sulphide mineralisation has been noted in calc-silicates with associated zones of ferruginisation.

W6 - This area targets Karibib - Kuiseb stratigraphy in a zone of structural complexity between basement domes. Historical stream sediment sampling has defined a low order gold in sediment anomalous area of up to 100 ppb Au.

Note the historic results above have not been verified by Antler and the selected samples referred to above are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Other Exploration

Antler's technical team completed 662 line kilometers of detailed ground based magnetic surveys and intends to complete IP surveys to help define the spatial and depth extent of any mineralising systems located at Sandamap and Hakskeen. Drilling undertaken in other parts of the Karibib District has proved the extent of mineralised systems to depths of 170 meters and beyond.

Qualified Person

Peter Hollick, Pr.Sci.Nat., consulting geologist, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 guidelines and has reviewed and approved this release.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian company, focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold projects in Namibia. Antler's Erongo Gold Project covers areas of the Navachab-Damara Belt, which is highly prospective for gold, and overlies similar lithologies and structures as the known Namibian Gold mines (QKR's Navachab and B2 Golds' Otjikoto) as well as the recent Twin Hills discovery. Antler's total license position now comprises four licenses (EPL 5455, 6162, 7261 and 6550) under option and a further five (EPL 7854, 7930, 7960, 8010 and 8042) under application, for a total landholding of approximately 83,576ha (835.8km2). Antler is currently focusing its efforts on advancing its Erongo Gold Project, which is located approximately 130 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and benefits from Namibia's well-established infrastructure of paved highways, railway, power and water. The Erongo Gold Project currently hosts a total of 13 priority targets at various stages of exploration. Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent's most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Antler continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding its Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at www.antlergold.com

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the exploration targets, and future plans and objectives of Antler. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the transaction. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

