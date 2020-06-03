Dakota Territory Resource Corp Commissions District Scale Geophysical Survey

Reno, June 03, 2020 - Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has secured the services of New-Sense Geophysics Ltd. (www.new-sense.com) to undertake a high resolution helicopter-borne district scale magnetic and radiometric survey of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota. New-Sense is a recognized industry leader in the collection and data processing of airborne geophysics. Robert B. Ellis (EGC Inc.) has also been engaged to consult on the design of the survey for Dakota Territory and will oversee data acquisition, provide additional processing and modeling of the data, and work with the Dakota Territory’s technical team to integrate the high resolution geophysics with the Company’s extensive geology and geochemistry data sets.

Dakota’s survey is expected to commence in late June and to fly approximately 6,600 miles of flight lines spaced on 330 foot centers covering a total of approximately 370 square miles of the Northern Black Hills, including all of the Homestake Gold District and the Tinton Gold Camp to the west.

In 1965, Anaconda Mining Inc. utilized a fixed wing aircraft to fly north-south oriented flight lines on a wide one-half mile line spacing with lower resolution magnetometer and spectrometer equipment. In late 2018, Dakota engaged EGC Inc. to produce three-dimensional models generated from inversions of the 55-year old Anaconda magnetic data and the Company’s gravity data that provided Dakota Territory with new insights as to the exploration potential of a state of the art survey over the entire district correlated with the Company’s other data sets. The survey has been designed to see through the younger igneous and sedimentary rocks that dominate the surface exposure of the Northern Hills to help delineate the distribution of highly folded Early Proterozoic iron formation under cover that is the host for the Homestake Deposit at Lead. The survey is also expected to identify structure and alteration associated with Tertiary aged igneous and sediment hosted gold-silver mineralization.

Dakota Territory controls over 8,246 acres of brownfields mineral property in one of America’s richest gold districts. The Company intends to continue to strategically expand its dominant land package in the district as industry interest grows for exploration property in safe, low cost jurisdictions in the United States with a history of large-scale gold production.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Reno, Nevada. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of five gold properties covering approximately 8,246 acres in the heart of the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer and Tinton Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (775) 747-0667

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

