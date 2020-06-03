Lupaka to Delay Filing of Q1 and Q2 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2020 - Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company will be relying on the temporary 45 day extension to the filing deadline for its quarterly financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 and upcoming June 30, 2020 period end if the relief is extended, plus each of the accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications (collectively, the "Q1 and Q2 Filings"), as granted by the Canadian Securities Administrators in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.



As with the Company’s election to file the Annual Filings on or before June 14, 2020, the Company will be relying on B.C. Instrument 51-515 (Temporary Exemption from Certain Corporate Finance Requirements) for Q1 and Q2 Filings, affording the Company an additional 45 days from the deadlines to file its quarterly financial reports.

There have been no undisclosed material business developments since the filing of the last interim financial report.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this news release.

