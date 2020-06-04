Freeman Gold Corp. Appoints Dean Besserer as VP of Exploration

Vancouver, June 3, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) (formerly Lodge Resources Inc.) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Besserer as Vice President, Exploration, effective June 3, 2020.

Mr. Besserer has more than two decades of mineral exploration experience working in over 50 countries, including across much of North America, often leading projects with annual exploration budgets exceeding $20 million U.S. Mr. Besserer was previously the Vice President and partner at APEX Geoscience Ltd., a consulting firm with offices in Canada, South America and Australia, where clients included BHP Billiton, Debeers, North Country Gold, Kaminak Gold etc. As well, Mr. Besserer was a director of Brilliant Mining, Niblack Resources, Graphite One and the Vice President of Exploration for various Junior Mining Companies. Mr. Besserer is a Qualified Person with respect to National Instrument 43-101, and will fulfill this role for Freeman Gold.

