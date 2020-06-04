Freeman Gold Corp. Appoints Dean Besserer as VP of Exploration

Menü Artikel
Vancouver, June 3, 2020 - Freeman Gold Corp. (CSE: FMAN) (FSE: 3WU) (formerly Lodge Resources Inc.) ("Freeman" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dean Besserer as Vice President, Exploration, effective June 3, 2020.

Mr. Besserer has more than two decades of mineral exploration experience working in over 50 countries, including across much of North America, often leading projects with annual exploration budgets exceeding $20 million U.S. Mr. Besserer was previously the Vice President and partner at APEX Geoscience Ltd., a consulting firm with offices in Canada, South America and Australia, where clients included BHP Billiton, Debeers, North Country Gold, Kaminak Gold etc. As well, Mr. Besserer was a director of Brilliant Mining, Niblack Resources, Graphite One and the Vice President of Exploration for various Junior Mining Companies. Mr. Besserer is a Qualified Person with respect to National Instrument 43-101, and will fulfill this role for Freeman Gold.

About the Company:

The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and the USA.

On Behalf of the Company
Kelvin Lee, Vice President of Freeman

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.freemangoldcorp.com or contact Ken Cotiamco at 604-687-7130, email ken@skanderbegcapital.com

Forward Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward‐looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to its future business plans. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.

Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57222


