Manganese X Subsidiary, Disruptive Battery Corp, Enhances its Apparatus for Air Disinfectant and Sterilization of Commercial Buildings

Montreal, June 4, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese X" or the "Company") Montréal, Québec, Canada announces that Disruptive Battery Corp ("DBC"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Manganese X, is pleased to report upgrades to its patented "Disinfection Apparatus" system, which is designed to circulate air disinfection agents ("ADA's") via a building's HVAC distribution system.

The Smart Sensor Actuator ("SSA") upgrade being worked on enhances the distribution of ADA's, essentially neutralizing airborne and surface pathogen levels throughout any commercial building 24/7. The Disinfection Apparatus system can be retrofitted and integrated to the building's smart system.

DBC is currently in discussions with potential partners to match the Disinfection Apparatus with a validated, green, safe disinfectant formulation.

Indoor air quality is a mainstream concern and this is exemplified by the University of Alberta's study on the transmission of pathogens including COVID-19 via a building's HVAC distribution system. Bringing safe and healthy air to spaces - everything from apartment buildings to schools to offices - is the central theme of the project, according to University of Alberta engineering professor Lexuan Zhong, who is leading the research.

She called the effort a "non-pharmaceutical intervention" that, if successful, could avoid "extensive consequences. It's just as valuable as vaccine research," she told Global News.

"DBC is moving quickly to capitalize on a timely opportunity. We want to deploy the Disinfection Apparatus system that is compatible with current HVAC engineering and formulate an acceptable and approved vapour for ventilation distribution that neutralizes airborne and surface pathogens," Martin Kepman, Manganese X CEO, stated.

"The Company will be working with industry experts to ensure we have a deliverable technology that is not only relevant but best in class."

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

