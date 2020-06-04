Golden Opportunity Announces Name Change to Silver Sands Resources Corp. Effective June 8, 2020

Vancouver, June 4, 2020 - Golden Opportunity Resources Corp. (CSE: GOOP) (the "Company" or "Golden Opportunity") is pleased to announce that effective June 8, 2020, the Company will change its name from "Golden Opportunity Resources Corp." to "Silver Sands Resources Corp.", to reflect the nature of its advanced-stage Virginia silver project in the prolific Santa Cruz province, Argentina, with a new trading symbol of "SAND". The new CUSIP for the Company's shares will be 828122101 and the new ISIN number will be CA8281221017.

About Silver Sands Resources Corp.

The Company signed a definitive agreement with Mirasol Resources to acquire 100% interest in their 73,411-hectare Virginia Silver Project on May 21, 2020. There is an indicated mineral resource of 11.9 million ounces of silver at 310 grams per tonne silver and an inferred resource of 3.1 million ounces of silver at 207 g/t Ag in 2016 (source: amended NI 43-101 technical report filed Feb. 29, 2016). Later that year preliminary prospecting of new claims to the south identified quartz vein and vein breccia rock float, scattered along a two-kilometre trend. With a strong belief in the exploration potential of the Virginia district, there was a further expansion of the Virginia property holdings in 2017 adding 27,017 hectares of claims to the south of the limit of previous drilling. First pass prospecting in May 2018 located high-grade silver assay results within three new target areas, suggesting the presence of unrecognized, shallow-soil-covered, high-grade mineralization that would expand the potential of the Virginia silver project.

The project is located in the southern region of Argentina known as Patagonia, in the mining-friendly and resource-rich province of Santa Cruz. Silver Sands Resources will continue with a detailed review of all available data to confirm existing targets and commence testing the exploration upside at Virginia at a time of improving precious metal prices.

