King Announces Jeff Ivan Appointment as President

Toronto, June 4, 2020 - John Cook, CEO of King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV:KING); (OTC:MDLXF); (Frankfurt:5LM1) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Ivan of Okotoks, Alberta to the office of President of the Company. Jeff Ivan is an accomplished professional in the Agri-minerals business over the last 20 years working on numerous transactions at the executive level. Mr. Ivan brings a unique talent to the Company having conducted business in various international markets including many developing regions such as Africa and SE Asia. His experience and knowledge of the Agri-minerals business as well as the international fertilizer markets will be instrumental in the future developments of King. Jeff has been involved in several Ag Fertilizer committees and also advises two sustainable fertilizer companies that have the potential to provide significant impact on global climate change by reducing carbon emissions in agriculture, while improving soil health and regenerative crop production.

John Cook, CEO of King stated: "the Board of Directors is pleased to have Jeff Ivan join our management team and we looking forward to strengthening our business model with the contribution of his diversified industry experience." In connection with his appointment, the Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted Mr. Ivan 1,000,000 options at $0.05 per share exercisable until June 30, 2023, vesting immediately.

About King Global Ventures Inc.

King's Gold and Copper Project is joint-ventured with TSX listed Calibre Mining Corp. and with Century Mining Limited, a private Nicaraguan company. King Global Ventures Inc. Is focused on enhancing shareholder value.

Contact

For further information, contact John Cook, CEO of King Global Ventures Inc. at: (416) 200-8073 and info@kingtsxv.com

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of King, including but not limited to, the uncertainty of the financing, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in preparing such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove imprecise and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.