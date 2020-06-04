IMPACT Silver Announces Restart of Mining Operation in Mexico Guadalupe Production Center, Zacualpan Silver District

Vancouver, June 4, 2020 - Impact Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC PINK: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that production at its Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver District in Mexico has restarted per the Mexican government decree.

The Company is pleased to report operation has resumed at the Guadalupe production center and mineral feed is being extracted from the three underground mines, San Ramon, Cuchara, and Guadalupe as well as the open pit, Veta Negra.

Management developed its mine restart plan which includes active virus monitoring, prevention and response measures already in place at the company's operations to comply with high levels of health and safety standards.

Ongoing COVID-19 monitoring and prevention actions to ensure community and operational safety include:

All employees and contractors reporting for duty undergo medical screening to verify that no one with COVID-19 symptoms or contact with anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms enters the site

The company has COVID-19 test kits available if the company's medical staff recommend testing of employees, contractors or people in the local communities.

Company wide social distancing and sanitation measures throughout the operations

An educational and resource seminar and health kits for local communities

Heightened level of health and personal protection equipment (PPE) provided for employees and additional quantities for local communities

Mr. Fred Davidson, President and CEO of IMPACT Silver states, "We commend our operational team and the local communities in the Zacualpan District for coming together in addressing the issues with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. These are unprecedented times and we are grateful that to date there have been no recorded incidences of COVID-19 in the District. Going forward we will continue these social distancing, educational and monitoring protocols to ensure continuity and safety of our operations."

IMPACT's exploration crews are also restarting mapping and sampling field programs to develop drill programs for targets at Chapanial and Veta Negra.. The Company is anticipating testing of additional new targets selected for the 2020 season.

The Chapanial Gold Project



In February 2020, IMPACT announced sampling results from Chapanial including 97.5 g/t gold and 97.9 g/t silver over true width of 0.80 meters. The Chapanial area was selected for evaluation due to its' proximity to the historic Chapanial mine located 1.7 km to the north along the projection of the La Faly vein system. The Chapanial mine historically produced on three levels over 45m depth and along strike for 100 meters.

Veta Negra Open Pit Silver Project

The Veta Negra area is located 3.4 km to the northwest of IMPACT's 535 tonne per day Guadalupe production centre. The Veta Negra vein system was mined in the 1970's and 1980's by a previous operator as both an open pit and from underground with existing infrastructure intact. Since the start of production in September 2019, IMPACT has quickly ramped up production from Veta Negra. In Q1 2020 Veta Negra already accounted for 17% of mineral feed to the plant. Exploration is now re-commencing on the north extension of the Veta Negra open pit.

George Gorzynski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101, approved the technical content regarding exploration work in this news release.

