SolGold PLC Announces Proposed Fundraising

LONDON, June 4, 2020 - The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to announce a proposed fundraising (the "Fundraising") to raise minimum gross proceeds of approximately £16 million (approximately US$20 million) at a price of 21.5 pence per Placing Share (the "Placing Price"). The Fundraising comprises an placing of a minimum of 74,418,604 new ordinary shares (the "New Ordinary Shares ") which is fully underwritten to new and existing institutional investors (the "Placing"), and a proposed conditional subscription by management either directly or through associated entities ("SolGold Subscribers") (the "Subscription"). The proposed Subscription is not being underwritten.

The Placing of a minimum of 74,418,604 New Ordinary Shares is being conducted through an accelerated Bookbuilding process (the "Bookbuild" or the "Bookbuild Process") which will be launched immediately following release of this announcement and which is expected to close by 7.00 a.m. tomorrow, 5 June 2020. The accelerated Bookbuilding process which is fully underwritten as to the minimum of 74,418,604 New Ordinary Shares. The final number of shares to be placed pursuant to the Placing ("Placing Shares") will be determined as part of the Bookbuild process and announced on the closing of the Bookbuild process. Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt"), Cormark Securities Inc. ("Cormark") and Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("Cantor") are acting as Joint Bookrunners in respect of the Placing (Peel Hunt, Cormark and Cantor collectively referred to as the "Joint Bookrunners"), H & P Advisory Limited ("H&P") are acting as Manager ("Manager") in respect of the placing.

In addition to the Placing there will be an offer of up EUR8 million at the Placing Price (the "PrimaryBid Offer") for retail and other investors to participate. A separate announcement will be made shortly regarding the PrimaryBid Offer. The Placing is not conditional upon the PrimaryBid Offer.

Key Highlights:

Minimum £16 million (approximately US$20 million) to be raised by way of a Placing at the Placing Price. The Placing is fully underwritten as to the minimum of 74,418,604 New Ordinary Shares.

On 11 May 2020 the Company announced a royalty financing agreement (the "Royalty Financing Agreement") with Franco-Nevada Corp. (the "FNV Transaction") for US$100 million with an option to upscale to US$150 million at the Company's election. FNV will receive a perpetual 1% NSR interest from the Cascabel concession for the first US$100 million (1.5% if option exercised), subject to completion of a site visit as final confirmatory due diligence.

In conjunction with the FNV Transaction (assuming that it is upscaled to US$150 million), the Fundraising is expected to fund the Company to delivery of a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the Alpala Project in Q3 2020 and a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") in Q2 2021. Furthermore, proceeds of the Placing will fund exploration of the Company's extensive land package in Ecuador, prospective for further discoveries.

The Alpala Project is a Tier 1 copper-gold-silver porphyry deposit located in Northern Ecuador and represents one of the largest and highest quality copper-gold development projects globally.

On 7 April 2020, the Company announced the completion of its third Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE#3") which produced an approximate 30% increase in Measured and Indicated resources category, delivering an additional 1.6 Mt copper, 2.5 Moz gold, and 92.2 Moz silver, not previously estimated. The Measured and Indicated resource stands now at 9.9 Mt copper, 21.7 Moz gold and 92.2 Moz silver.

The Alpala deposit includes a high-grade core of 442 Mt at 1.40% CuEq for 3.8 Mt copper, 12.3 Moz gold and 33.3 Moz silver in the Measured plus Indicated categories which supports early cash flows and accelerated pay back of initial capital.

In May 2019, the Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on Alpala, reflecting a post-tax NPV (8%) range of US$4.2 billion to US$4.6 billion (assuming a US$3.3/lb copper price, US$1,300/oz gold price and US$16/oz silver price), subject to four production scenarios ranging from 40Mtpa to 60Mtpa. At spot prices the post-tax NPV8% ranges from US$3.4 billion to US$3.5 billion (assuming a US$2.49/lb copper price, US$1,700/oz gold price and US$17.65/oz silver price), subject to production scenario (40Mtpa to 60Mtpa).

Once developed, Alpala is expected to produce an average of 150,000 tonnes of copper, 245,000 ounces of gold and 913,000 ounces of silver in concentrate per year during its 55-year life-of-mine. Over the first 25 years of mining, the average annual production is expected to be 207,000 tonnes of copper, 438,000 ounces of gold and 1.4 million ounces of silver.

C1 CuEq cash costs at Alpala are anticipated to be US$0.25/lb (net of by-products) during the first 25 years of production, and US$0.91/lb (net of by-products) for the 50+ year LOM placing the project within the lowest quartile of the copper cost curve.

In April this year, SolGold announced that it has received expressions of interest from leading commodity traders for the offtake of copper-gold-silver concentrate that demonstrated that the Company can expect strong demand for its concentrate and that the commercial terms relating to the processing of the concentrate as assumed in the PEA will likely be improved, in some areas materially.

As part of the off-take process, SolGold has received material offers for funding in exchange for off-take from a number of traders. A key focus for the coming months will be the continued engagement with traders and state-of-the-art copper smelters known to be able to process high quality concentrates, to conclude bankable off-take agreements and linked financing. Comprehensive metallurgical test results from Alpala and the reactions from market participants have been overwhelmingly positive, being evidence that Alpala's concentrate is likely to establish itself as a premier global concentrate coveted by smelters.

Earlier this year, SolGold strengthened its take-over defences with the appointment of Citibank. Its mandate encompasses strategic investor engagement and funding, amongst others.

Beyond its flagship Alpala Project on the Cascabel concession, the Company is also the largest tenement holder in Ecuador where it owns 100% of a further 75 exploration concessions covering a total of 3,200km2. The Company's systematic exploration programme has already identified extensive mineralisation at 13 priority projects, three of which have already received permits to drill, expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Nick Mather, Chief Executive Officer of SolGold, commented:

"The proposed US$20 million capital raising will see, with completion of the FNV royalty, SolGold fully funded through its PFS and to the delivery of a definitive feasibility study and all related permits. This funding will also cover the costs of SolGold's important regional exploration programmes and the ancillary costs of generating the US$2.7 billion capital development funding package for the Alpala Project."

"SolGold looks forward to delivery of the PFS for Alpala by 30 September 2020, recommencement of regional exploration programmes at Rio Amarillo and Chical, both within 40km of Alpala, and the promising Porvenir, Celen, La Hueca and Sharug (Santa Martha porphyry) projects in southern Ecuador, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, which are expected progressively over the next quarter. Field work at Alpala, Chical and Rio Amarillo will be recommencing immediately."

The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix to this announcement (which forms part of this announcement).

‎Capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the meaning ascribed to them this announcement, including the Appendix (which forms part of this announcement).

The Placing Shares, when issued, will be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the Existing Ordinary Shares of SolGold, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid on or in respect of such shares after the date of issue.

The announcement should be read in its entirety. In particular, you should read and understand the information provided in the "Important Notice" section and the detailed terms and conditions described in the Appendix.

Enquiries:

SolGold plc Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

Nicholas Mather (Chief Executive Officer)

Ingo Hofmaier (Executive General Manager, Corporate Finance)

Peel Hunt LLP

Joint Bookrunner Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

Corporate

Ross Allister

David McKeown

ECM Syndicate

Jock Maxwell Macdonald

Sohail Akbar

Cormark Securities Inc.

Joint Bookrunner Tel: +1 (0)416 362 7485

Paul Nieznalski

Darren Wallace

Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation

Joint Bookrunner Tel: +1 (0)416 350 1203

Graham Moylan

James Mazur

Talat Khan

H & P Advisory Limited‎

Manager Tel: +44 (0)207 907 8500

Andrew Chubb

Matt Hasson

Background to and reasons for the Fundraising

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. SolGold, with 76 concessions covering approximately 3,200km2, is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador (based on exploration expenditure reported by SNP Global) and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective, underexplored and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt.

The Alpala deposit is the main target in the Cascabel concession, located on the northern section of the heavily endowed Andean Copper Belt, the entirety of which is renowned as the base for nearly half of the world's copper production. The project area hosts mineralisation of Eocene age, the same age as numerous Tier 1 deposits along the Andean Copper Belt in Chile and Peru to the south. The project base is located at Rocafuerte within the Cascabel concession in northern Ecuador, an approximate three-hour drive on a sealed highway north of Quito, close to water, power supply and Pacific ports.

The conversion of the MRE#2 Inferred Resource into Indicated Resources has been a major objective of the Company over the last year. On 7 April 2020 the Company announced that it had completed MRE#3 that will form the basis of the PFS. MRE#3 resulted in an increase in Measured and Indicated resource of approximately 30%, delivering an additional 1.6 Mt copper, 2.5 Moz gold, and 92.2 Moz silver, not previously estimated as part of MRE#2.

SolGold's current activities are focussed on completing the PFS for the Alpala deposit in Q3 2020, subject to COVID-19 restrictions in-country. The Company's recent PFS activities have focussed on hydrogeological, geotechnical, surface hydrology, metallurgical test work and surface geotechnical investigations within areas identified for potential major infrastructure. In parallel, the Company is aiming to sign a fiscal agreement with the government of Ecuador, negotiating bankable off-take agreements with smelters and international commodity traders and advancing a conditional funding package for the construction of the mine. This Fundraising will allow the Company to continue this work.

The Placing creates the opportunity to broaden the Company's shareholder base through the introduction of new investors. In conjunction with the FNV Transaction (assuming that it is upscaled to US$150 million), the Fundraising is expected to fund the Company in excess of 12 months to delivery of a PFS on the Apala Project in Q3 2020 and a DFS in Q2 2021, subject to COVID-19 restrictions in-country.

Use of proceeds

In November 2019, BHP invested US$22 million at a price of 22.15p per share. This investment provided a further endorsement of SolGold's commanding Ecuadorean footprint and the Alpala Project.

SolGold is budgeting approximately US$76.8m for the remainder of 2020 which covers PFS delivery costs (including consulting costs, commercial activities related to off-take and investment agreement negotiations and project funding related expenses) to completion (approximately US$20.1 million) and approximately US$28.2 million in costs associated with progressing the DFS, approximately US$10.0 million in strategic land acquisitions and approximately US$5.3 million in SG&A (with members of the Alpala owners team included in these expenses). Beyond the Alpala Project, the Company has also allocated approximately US$13.1m towards the advancement of its substantial exploration project pipeline in 2020, focusing on 13 priority targets across its 75 concessions covering ~3,200km2 in Ecuador. These expenses include the costs of 14,000 meters of drilling beyond Cascabel. The majority of the 2020 budget is allocated to field work (drilling, sampling, testing, modelling) at the Company's Alpala project where further geotechnical, hydrogeological and metallurgical field as well as laboratory work is currently underway in support of the PFS and DFS.

SolGold is budgeting a further approximately US$87.6 million in H1 2021 to the delivery of the DFS, US$47.6 million of which is for DFS work with a further US$20 million in land acquisitions, US$15.6 million for regional exploration and US$4.5 million in SG&A. In 2021, over 21,000 metres of drilling is planned beyond Cascabel.

On 11 May 2020, the Company announced the FNV Transaction, a Royalty Financing Agreement for US$100 million with an option to upscale to US$150 million at the Company's election. FNV will receive a perpetual 1% NSR interest from the Cascabel concession for the first US$100 million (1.5% if option exercised), subject to completion of a site visit as the final confirmatory due diligence. A 50% buy back option exercisable at SolGold's election, exists for six years from closing at a price delivering FNV a 12% IRR. Conditions precedent to the FNV Transaction are expected to be satisfied soon after COVID-19 related travel restrictions are lifted. As part of the transaction, SolGold received a US$15 million secured bridge loan from FNV, advanced for an initial four-month period, with an option to extend for another four months in consideration of the issuance of 12.2 million warrants in the Company. The bridge loan is repayable on customary events of default including a material breach of the Royalty Financing agreement.

In conjunction with the FNV transaction (assuming it is upscaled to US$150 million), the Fundraising is expected to fund the Company to delivery of a PFS in Q3 2020 and a DFS in Q2 2021. Funding discussions for finalising SolGold's share of pre-development costs are progressing encouragingly. This involves SolGold's 85% share of both pre-development costs and the longer-term development capital expenditure (circa US$2.7 billion per the PEA estimate). Furthermore, proceeds of the Fundraising will fund exploration of the Company's extensive land package in Ecuador, prospective for further discoveries.

In February this year, SolGold engaged with established international commodity traders to submit terms for the off-take of Alpala concentrate. Ten qualifying bids were received with more expected once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. The offtake terms, though non-binding, are sufficiently detailed to give the Company confidence that binding agreements can be reached during forthcoming negotiations. As part of this, the Company also received material offers of funding in exchange for offtake from a number of traders. Offers included the provision of both short-term and longer-term capital with proceeds available for studies, mine construction and cost overruns as well as working capital during ramp-up.

Details of the Placing

The Bookbuilding Process for the Placing will open with immediate effect. The Placing is subject to the terms and conditions set out in the Appendix (which forms part of this announcement). The timing of the closing of the Bookbuilding process is at the discretion of the Joint Bookrunners. The Joint Bookrunners and the Company reserve the right to increase the amount to be raised pursuant to the Placing, in their absolute discretion. The closing of the Bookbuilding process and the final number of shares to be issued pursuant to the Placing will be announced as soon as practicable after the close of the Bookbuilding process and receipt of the Subscriptions.

The Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Ordinary Shares in the capital of the Company, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions (if any) declared, made or paid on or in respect of the Ordinary Shares after the date of issue of the Placing Shares.

The Placing is being underwritten by the Joint Bookrunners as to the minimum of 74,418,604 New Ordinary Shares and is subject to the conditions and termination rights set out in the Underwriting Agreement between the Company and the Joint Bookrunners and the Manager. Further details of the Underwriting Agreement can be found in the terms and conditions of the Placing contained in the Appendix to this announcement.

The completion of the Placing and the Subscription is conditional upon, inter alia, UK Admission of the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares. The Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares will rank pari passu with the Existing Ordinary Shares. The Placing and the Subscription are not conditional upon the PrimaryBid Offer.

Application will be made to the London Stock Exchange for the Placing Shares and the Subscription Shares to be admitted to trading on the Standard segment of the Official List of the FCA and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities ("LSE Admission"). The New Ordinary Shares will also be admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), conditional on receiving TSX approval. It is currently expected that settlement of all of the Placing Shares and LSE Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on or around 9 June 2020. The Placing is conditional upon, among other things, LSE Admission becoming effective and the Underwriting Agreement becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms and the Subscriptions. The Appendix sets out further information relating to the Bookbuilding process and the terms and conditions of the Placing.

Details of the Subscription

Certain SolGold Subscribers have expressed an interest to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares at the Placing Price (the "Subscription Shares"). The Subscriptions will be conditional, inter alia, on the close of the Bookbuild, Admission occurring, and the Underwriting Agreement not being terminated prior to Admission. Any Subscriptions will be announced with the losing of the Bookbuild. The Subscription is not being underwritten by the Joint Bookrunners.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ‎‎("MAR"). Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the ‎public domain for the purposes of MAR. The person responsible for arranging release of this information ‎on behalf of the Company is Nicholas Mather, Chief Executive Officer.

