SolGold PLC Announces PrimaryBid Offer

LONDON, June 4, 2020 - SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG), a leading exploration company focused on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits, is pleased to announce, a conditional offer for subscription via PrimaryBid (the "PrimaryBid Offer" or the "Offer") of up to 33,095,528 new ordinary shares of 1p each in the capital of the Company ("New Ordinary Shares") at an issue price of 21.5pence per New Ordinary Share (the "Issue Price"), being a discount of 8.7 per cent to the closing mid-price on 3 June 2020.

As separately announced on 4 June 2020, the Company is also conducting a fully underwritten placing to new and existing institutional investors of new Ordinary Shares at the Issue Price (the "Placing") by way of an accelerated bookbuild process.

The PrimaryBid Offer and the Placing are conditional on the new Ordinary Shares to be issued pursuant to the PrimaryBid Offer and the Placing being admitted to trading on the Standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the London Stock ‎Exchange's main market for listed securities ‎ ("Admission"). Admission is expected to be take place at 8.00 a.m. on 9 June 2020. The New Ordinary Shares will also be admitted to trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), conditional on receiving TSX approval. The PrimaryBid Offer will not be completed without the Placing also being completed. The Placing is conditional upon, among other things, Admission becoming effective and the ‎underwriting agreement relating to the Placing becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its ‎terms.

On 11 May 2020 the Company announced a royalty financing agreement with Franco-Nevada Corp. (the "FNV Transaction") for US$100 million with an option to upscale to US$150 million at the Company's election. FNV will receive a perpetual 1% NSR interest from the Cascabel concession for the first US$100 million (1.5% if option exercised), subject to completion of a site visit as final confirmatory due diligence. In conjunction with the FNV Transaction (assuming that it is upscaled to US$150 million), the funds raised will fund the Company to delivery of a Preliminary Feasibility Study ("PFS") on the Alpala Project in Q3 2020 and a Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") in Q2 2021. Furthermore, proceeds will fund exploration of the Company's extensive land package in Ecuador, prospective for further discoveries.

PrimaryBid Offer

The Company values its retail investor base and is therefore pleased to provide private and other investors the opportunity to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer by applying exclusively through the www.PrimaryBid.com platform and the PrimaryBid mobile app available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. PrimaryBid does not charge investors any commission for this service.

The PrimaryBid Offer, via the PrimaryBid.com platform, will be open to individual and institutional investors from ‎5.30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on 4 June 2020‎. The PrimaryBid Offer may close early if it is oversubscribed. The PrimaryBid Offer is limited to 33,095,528 New Ordinary Shares. The maximum aggregate demand under the PrimaryBid Offer will be limited to EUR8 million.

Subscriptions under the PrimaryBid Offer will be considered by the Company on a "first come, first served" basis ‎(with preference to be given to the Company's existing retail investors)‎, subject to conditions (which are available to view on PrimaryBid.com).

The Company in consultation with PrimaryBid reserves the right to scale back any order at its discretion. The Company and PrimaryBid reserve the right to reject any application for subscription under the Offer without giving any reason for such rejection.

No commission is charged to investors on applications to participate in the PrimaryBid Offer made through PrimaryBid. It is vital to note that once an application for New Ordinary Shares has been made and accepted via PrimaryBid, an application cannot be withdrawn.

For further information on PrimaryBid.com or the procedure for applications under the PrimaryBid Offer, visit www.PrimaryBid.com or call PrimaryBid.com on +44 20 3026 4750.

The New Ordinary Shares will be issued free of all liens, charges and encumbrances and will, when issued and fully paid, rank pari passu in all respects with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares.

CONTACT:

SolGold plc Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665

Nick Mather (Chief Executive Officer)

Ingo Hofmaier (Executive General Manager Corporate Finance)

PrimaryBid Limited Tel: + 44 (0) 203 026 4750

Kieran D'Silva / James Deal

Details of the Offer

The Company highly values its retail investor base, which has supported the Company alongside institutional investors over several years. Given the longstanding support of retail shareholders, the Company believes that it is appropriate to provide retail and other interested investors the opportunity to participate in the Offer. The Company is therefore making the Offer available exclusively through PrimaryBid.com.

The Offer is offered under certain exemptions against the requirement to publish a prospectus provided under the Prospectus Regulation Rules. In order to comply with the applicable exemptions, the maximum aggregate demand under the PrimaryBid Offer will be limited to EUR 8 million. As such, there is no need for publication of a prospectus pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation Rules, or for approval of the same by the Financial Conduct Authority in its capacity as the UK Listing Authority. The Offer is not being made into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, Japan and the Republic of South Africa and any other jurisdiction where the extension or availability of the Offer would breach any applicable law.

There is a minimum subscription of £100 per investor under the terms of the Offer which is open to existing shareholders and other investors subscribing via PrimaryBid.com. This allocation will be filled on a "first come first served" basis ‎(with preference to be given to the Company's existing retail investors). The maximum aggregate subscription under the Offer is be limited to EUR 8m. For further details please refer to the PrimaryBid.com website at www.PrimaryBid.com. The terms and conditions on which the Offer is made, including the procedure for application and payment for New Ordinary Shares, is available to all persons who register with PrimaryBid.com.

Investors should make their own investigations into the merits of an investment in the Company. Nothing in this announcement amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or amounts to investment, taxation or legal advice.

It should be noted that a subscription for New Ordinary Shares and investment in the Company carries a number of risks. Investors should consider the risk factors set out on PrimaryBid.com before making a decision to subscribe for New Ordinary Shares. Investors should take independent advice from a person experienced in advising on investment in securities such as the New Ordinary Shares if they are in any doubt.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/0379P_1-2020-6-4.pdf

This announcement has been issued by and is the sole responsibility of the Company.

Persons distributing this announcement must satisfy themselves that is lawful to do so. This announcement is for information purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy, subscribe for or otherwise acquire securities in any jurisdiction in which any such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of the securities laws of such jurisdictions. Persons needing advice should consult an independent financial adviser.

The distribution of this announcement and the offering and/or issue of the New Ordinary Shares in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. No action has been taken by the Company or any of its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees that that would permit an offer of the New Ordinary Shares or possession or distribution of this announcement or any other offering or publicity material relating to such New Ordinary Shares in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required by the Company to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ‎‎("MAR"). Upon publication of this announcement, the inside information is now considered to be in the ‎public domain for the purposes of MAR. The person responsible for arranging release of this information ‎on behalf of the Company is Nicholas Mather, Chief Executive Officer.

Qualified Persons Statement

The scientific or technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed on the company's behalf by Jason Ward, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

All scientific and technical information contained in this press release relating to the Alpala Project on the Cascabel concession is derived from the technical report entitled "Cascabel Property NI 43-101 Technical Report, Alpala Mineral Resource Estimation, May 2020" (Dated 22 May 2020, Effecive Date 11 November 2019) and is subject to all the assumptions, qualifications and procedures described therein. Reference is made to the full text of such technical report which has been filed by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

CONTACTS

Nicholas Mather SolGold plc (Chief Executive Officer) nmather@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 +61 (0) 417 880 448 Karl Schlobohm SolGold plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 Ingo Hofmaier SolGold plc (GM - Project & Corporate Finance) ihofmaier@solgold.com.au Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2131 Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis Camarco (Financial PR / IR) solgold@camarco.co.uk Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4997 Andrew Chubb Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor) solgold@hannam.partners Tel: +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 Ross Allister / David McKeown Peel Hunt (Joint Broker and Financial Advisor) solgold@peelhunt.com Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 8900 James Kofman / Darren Wallace Cormark Securities Inc. (Financial Advisor) dwallace@cormark.com Tel: +1 416 943 6411

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

ABOUT SOLGOLD

SolGold is a leading resources company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper and gold deposits. In 2018, SolGold's management team was recognised by the "Mines and Money" Forum as an example of excellence in the industry and continues to strive to deliver objectives efficiently and in the interests of shareholders. SolGold is the largest and most active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt.

The Company operates with transparency and in accordance with international best practices. SolGold is committed to delivering value to its shareholders, while simultaneously providing economic and social benefits to impacted communities, fostering a healthy and safe workplace and minimizing the environmental impact.

Dedicated stakeholders

SolGold employs a staff of 700 employees of whom 98% are Ecuadorean. This is expected to grow as the operations expand at Alpala, and in Ecuador generally. SolGold focusses its operations to be safe, reliable and environmentally responsible and maintains close relationships with its local communities. SolGold has engaged an increasingly skilled, refined and experienced team of geoscientists using state of the art geophysical and geochemical modelling applied to an extensive database to enable the delivery of ore grade intersections from nearly every drill hole at Alpala. SolGold has 86 geologists, of whom 30% are female, on the ground in Ecuador exploring for economic copper and gold deposits.

About Cascabel and Alpala

The Alpala deposit is the main target in the Cascabel concession, located on the northern section of the heavily endowed Andean Copper Belt, the entirety of which is renowned as the base for nearly half of the world's copper production. The project area hosts mineralisation of Eocene age, the same age as numerous Tier 1 deposits along the Andean Copper Belt in Chile and Peru to the south. The project base is located at Rocafuerte within the Cascabel concession in northern Ecuador, an approximately three-hour drive on sealed highway north of the capital Quito, close to water, power supply and Pacific ports.

Having fulfilled its earn-in requirements, SolGold is a registered shareholder with an unencumbered legal and beneficial 85% interest in ENSA (Exploraciones Novomining S.A.) which holds 100% of the Cascabel concession covering approximately 50km2. The junior equity owner in ENSA is required to repay 15% of costs since SolGold's earn in was completed, from 90% of its share of distribution of earnings or dividends from ENSA or the Cascabel concession. It is also required to contribute to development or be diluted, and if its interest falls below 10%, it shall reduce to a 0.5% NSR royalty which SolGold may acquire for US$3.5m.

Advancing Alpala towards development

The resource at the Alpala deposit boasts a high-grade core which is targeted to facilitate early cashflows and an accelerated payback of initial capital. SolGold is currently assessing financing options available to the Company for the development of the Alpala mine following completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study.

SolGold's Regional Exploration Drive

SolGold is using its successful and cost-efficient blueprint established at Alpala, and Cascabel generally, to explore for additional world class copper and gold projects across Ecuador. SolGold is the largest and most active concessionaire in Ecuador.

The Company wholly owns four other subsidiaries active throughout the country that are now focussed on thirteen high priority gold and copper resource targets, several of which the Company believes have the potential, subject to resource definition and feasibility, to be developed in close succession or even on a more accelerated basis compared to Alpala.

SolGold is listed on the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (LSE/TSX: SOLG). The Company has on issue a total of 1,923,321,033 fully-paid ordinary shares and 176,662,000 share options.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control on Sample Collection, Security and Assaying

SolGold operates according to its rigorous Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) protocol, which is consistent with industry best practices.

Primary sample collection involves secure transport from SolGold's concessions in Ecuador, to the ALS certified sample preparation facility in Quito, Ecuador. Samples are then air freighted from Quito to the ALS certified laboratory in Lima, Peru where the assaying of drill core, channel samples, rock chips and soil samples is undertaken. SolGold utilises ALS certified laboratories in Canada and Australia for the analysis of metallurgical samples

Samples are prepared and analysed using 100g 4-Acid digest ICP with MS finish for 48 elements on a 0.25g aliquot (ME-MS61). Laboratory performance is routinely monitored using umpire assays, check batches and inter-laboratory comparisons between ALS certified laboratory in Lima and the ACME certified laboratory in Cuenca, Ecuador.

In order to monitor the ongoing quality of its analytical database, SolGold's QA/QC protocol encompasses standard sampling methodologies, including the insertion of certified powder blanks, coarse chip blanks, standards, pulp duplicates and field duplicates. The blanks and standards are Certified Reference Materials supplied by Ore Research and Exploration, Australia.

SolGold's QA/QC protocol also monitors the ongoing quality of its analytical database. The Company's protocol involves Independent data validation of the digital analytical database including search for sample overlaps, duplicate or absent samples as well as anomalous assay and survey results. These are routinely performed ahead of Mineral Resource Estimates and Feasibility Studies. No material QA/QC issues have been identified with respect to sample collection, security and assaying.

Reviews of the sample preparation, chain of custody, data security procedures and assaying methods used by SolGold confirm that they are consistent with industry best practices and all results stated in this announcement have passed SolGold's QA/QC protocol.

See www.solgold.com.au for more information. Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

