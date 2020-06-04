Metals Creek Resources Corp. Closes Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement of Flow-Through and Non Flow-Through Units

Toronto, June 4, 2020 - Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) ("Metals Creek" or the "Company") announces that the company has closed a non-brokered private placement of flow-through and non flow-through units (the "Private Placement") on 03 June 2020.

The company has raised aggregate proceeds of $340,008.00 by issuing 1,166,800 flow-through units at 6 cents per flow-through unit, with each flow-through unit consisting of one flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each full warrant being exercisable for one common share of the company at 10 cents for a period 24 months and 5,400,000 non flow-through units at 5 cents per non flow-through unit, with each non flow-through unit consisting of one non flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant, with each warrant being exercisable for one common share of the company at 10 cents for a period 24 months from the date of issuance of such warrants. All securities issued pursuant to this financing will be subject to a four-month hold period. Cash finders' fees of $25,200.84 were paid in connection with this financing as well as the issuance of 397,344 finders' warrants, which are exercisable at 10 cents for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

About Metals Creek Resources Corp.

Metals Creek Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario, is a reporting issuer in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario, and has its common shares listed for trading on the Exchange under the symbol "MEK". Metals Creek has earned a 50% interest in the Ogden Gold Property from Newmont Goldcorp, including the former Naybob Gold mine, located 6 km south of Timmins, Ontario and has an 8 km strike length of the prolific Porcupine-Destor Fault (P-DF). In addition, Metals Creek has recently signed an agreement with Newmont Goldcorp, where Metals Creek can earn a 100% interest in the past producing Dona Lake Gold Project in the Pickle Lake Ming District of Ontario.

Metals Creek also has multiple quality projects available for option which can be viewed on the Company's website. Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact the Company at the number below. Additional information concerning the Company is contained in documents filed by the Company with securities regulators, available under its profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Alexander (Sandy) Stares, President and CEO

Metals Creek Resources Corp.

telephone: (709)-256-6060

fax: (709)-256-6061

email: astares@metalscreek.com

MetalsCreek.com

Twitter.com/MetalsCreekRes

Facebook.com/MetalsCreek

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57301