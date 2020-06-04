Centurion Announces Postponement of Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, June 4, 2020 - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that due to the Company's plans for a change of business to become a Latin American focused cannabis extraction company and the challenges related to Covid-19, the Company's management determined that it is in the best interest of the shareholders to postpone its 2020 Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). Centurion has been granted an extension (of up to six months) by the BC Registrar of Companies which will allow the Company sufficient time to prepare the required Information Circular and communicate effectively with its shareholders on material matters. As the COVID-19 situation evolves, and the Change of Business progresses, the Company will set a date for the AGM and will file a notice of meeting and record date on the Company's website and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on South American asset development. The Company's lead investment is its interest in the Ana Sofia Agri-Gypsum Fertilizer Project. The Company has been actively pursuing business opportunities in the South American cannabis and related products industry.

