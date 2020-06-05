Menü Artikel
Suche
 

NorZinc Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

00:22 Uhr  |  CNW

NZC-TSX
NORZF-OTCQB

VANCOUVER, June 4, 2020 - NorZinc Ltd. (TSX: NZC; OTCQB: NORZF) (the "Company" or "NorZinc") is pleased to report the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today, June 4, 2020. A total of 212,317,594 common shares were voted, representing the votes attached to 54.47% of all outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of a motion to fix the number of directors for election at seven and in favour of the election of all director nominees. The percentage of votes cast for each director is as follows:

Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Outcome

Shelley Brown

179,371,764 (97.68%)

4,264,440 (2.32%)

Elected

Robert J. (Don) MacDonald

179,289,354 (97.63%)

4,346,850 (2.37%)

Elected

Anita Perry

179,101,434 (97.53%)

4,534,770 (2.47%)

Elected

Ian R. Ward

179,358,305 (97.67%)

4,277,899 (2.33%)

Elected

John M. Warwick

179,377,372 (97.68%)

4,258,832 (2.32%)

Elected

Gary A. Sugar

179,244,005 (97.61%)

4,392,199 (2.39%)

Elected

Stephen Flewelling

179,048,757 (97.50%)

4,587,447 (2.50%)

Elected

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting. The results of the other matters considered at the Meeting including the appointment of auditors, increase to the Company's Stock Option Plan and approval of the unallocated entitlements under the Company's DSU Plan and RSU Plan, are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR on June 4, 2020.

About NorZinc

NorZinc is a TSX-listed mine development company trading under the symbol "NZC". NorZinc is developing its key project, the 100%-owned high grade zinc-lead-silver Prairie Creek Mine, located in the Northwest Territories. NorZinc also owns projects in Newfoundland that host several zinc-lead-copper-gold-silver deposits.

SOURCE NorZinc Ltd.



Contact
Don MacDonald, President & CEO or Ambika Srinivas both on (604) 688-2001 or Tollfree:1-866-688-2001; E-mail: IR@norzinc.com; Website: www.norzinc.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

NorZinc Ltd.

NorZinc Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2N5QM
CA66976U1049
www.norzinc.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap