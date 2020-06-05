Sabina Gold & Silver Announces AGM Voting Results

VANCOUVER, June 05, 2020 - Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSX:SBB, OTCQX: SGSVF) (Sabina or the “Company”), in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, is pleased to announce the voting results for election of its Board of Directors at its hybrid Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 4, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The director nominees as listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 22, 2020 were elected as directors of the Company at the meeting to serve until the next Annual General Meeting. In addition, the appointment of auditors as well as the Company’s adoption of new Articles were approved. The results are as follows:

Total Eligible Votes: 298,213,292, Total Voted: 185,859,227 Total Voted %: 62.32%

Nominees For For % Against/



Withheld Against/



Withheld% Number of Directors 156,223,066 99.77% 356,532 0.23% David A. Fennell 155,548,115 99.34% 1,031,483 0.66% D. Bruce McLeod 156,225,723 99.77% 353,875 0.23% James N. Morton 155,042,967 99.02 % 1,536,631 0.98% David Rae 156,229,423 99.78% 350,175 0.22% Walter Segsworth 156,219,323 99.77% 360,275 0.23% Anna Stylianides 155,535,713 99.33% 1,043,885 0.67% Anthony P. Walsh 156,216,273 99.77% 363,325 0.23% Leo Zhao 155,433,123 99.27% 1,146,475 0.73% Appointment of Auditors 184,918,240 99.84% 296,359 0.16% Approval of new Articles 144,862,798 92.52% 11,716,800 7.48%

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Rick Howes for his guidance and support over the years, and we wish him well in his retirement. We look forward to working with David Rae and welcome him to the Board.” Said Bruce McLeod, President & CEO

The eight elected nominees will serve on the Company's board of directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

Voting results have been reported on www.sedar.com.

