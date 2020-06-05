Fieldex Exploration Appoints Thibaut Segeral as New President and Chief Executive Officer

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, June 5, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Thibaut Segeral as the new President and Chief Executive Officer and Mr. Gilles Laverdière as a Director of Fieldex effective immediately. Mr. Segeral replaces Martin Dallaire who has resigned as President, Chief Executive Officer and director of Fieldex effective today to allow him to focus and concentrate his time and efforts on Visible Gold Mines Inc. Mr. Laverdière replaces Jean-Pierre Landry who has resigned as a Director of Fieldex effective today.

Mr. Segeral graduated with a degree in business from Saint-Genes School, in Bordeaux, France. He has a vast experienced in sales, services and management of renowned French companies related to engineering and communication. Mr. Segeral is a successful serial entrepreneur and an outstanding communicator who has built strong business relationships in Europe, including in the financial community and in the mining industry.

Mr. Laverdière is a geologist who received his B.Sc. in Geology in 1978 from University of Montréal. Since October 2013, Mr. Laverdière is a consulting geologist to exploration mining companies. From January 2011 to October 2013, he was senior consulting geologist for Merrex Gold Inc. where he was in charge of developing a gold project in Mali within a joint venture with IAMGOLD Corporation. From May 2006 to December 2010, Mr. Laverdière was a consulting geologist in charge of planning and supervising drilling projects in Northwestern Québec and writing NI 43-101 geological reports. From 1998 to 2006, Mr. Laverdière was the Chief Executive Officer of HMZ Metals Inc. where he acquired mining assets in China and listed the such company through an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange. From 1985 to 1997, Mr. Laverdière was part of senior management and a director of many public mining companies where he evaluated mining prospects, negotiated and structured financings for various mining companies in Canada, the Philippines, Brazil, and Nevada. From 1978 to 1984, he was a geologist with a focus on gold exploration in Northwestern Québec.

The Board of Directors and management of Fieldex would like to thank Messrs. Dallaire and Landry for their valued contribution over years and wish them the very best in their future endeavours.

Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

