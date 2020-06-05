Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Providence Appoints Dr. Allen Alper Strategic Committee Advisor

15:06 Uhr  |  The Newswire
Providence Gold Mines Inc.[, June 5, 2020 - wp] (TSXV:PHD) (OTC:PRRVF) ("the Company") is extremely pleased to announce that Dr. Allen Alper has accepted the appointment to join our committee of strategic advisors.

Ron Coombes states, "I have known Dr. Alper for a number of years. He has a wealth of mining experience and, having reviewed the project, Dr. Alper is delighted to work on our Strategic Advisory Board, with the Company and Professor Lee Groat, Professor of Earth Science at University of British Columbia."

Dr. Alper received a PhD in Economic Geology and Petrology from Columbia University in New York City. He has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society of America.

Dr. Alper is the Founder, Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Metals News. He is the Founder and President of Alper Consulting. He has and continues to facilitate mergers, acquisitions, offtakes and funding for mining companies. He was a Director of Largo Resources, one of the largest producing vanadium miners in the world. He was Vice President and General Manager of OSRAM Sylvania and directed their tungsten powder and tungsten carbide businesses, the largest in the western world. He also directed its global molybdenum, rare earths, cobalt, & tantalum businesses.

In addition, he was President of Walmet Corporation, for Sylvania, in Detroit, Michigan. Previously, he was at Corning Glass Works, Corning, New York, as a Research Manager and a Senior Research Fellow of Ceramics. Dr. Alper has edited 11 books on high temperature materials and phase diagrams of metals and oxides. He served on Penn State's Materials Advisory Board. Dr. Alper was a member of the Pennsylvania Business Round Table. He holds 33 patents.

Dr. Alper states, "I am looking forward to working with Providence Gold. After reviewing the recent data compilation, in my opinion [wp=3442]Providence Gold Mines Inc. is an exceptional Gold Project, right here in the United States".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ronald Coombes"

Ronald Coombes, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Ronald Coombes

Mobile: 1 (604)724-2369

Email: info@providencegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Providence Gold Mines Inc.

Providence Gold Mines Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2DUSU
CA7437541039
www.providencegold.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap