Providence Appoints Dr. Allen Alper Strategic Committee Advisor

Ron Coombes states, "I have known Dr. Alper for a number of years. He has a wealth of mining experience and, having reviewed the project, Dr. Alper is delighted to work on our Strategic Advisory Board, with the Company and Professor Lee Groat, Professor of Earth Science at University of British Columbia."

Dr. Alper received a PhD in Economic Geology and Petrology from Columbia University in New York City. He has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry. He is a Fellow of the Geological Society of America.

Dr. Alper is the Founder, Editor-In-Chief and CEO of Metals News. He is the Founder and President of Alper Consulting. He has and continues to facilitate mergers, acquisitions, offtakes and funding for mining companies. He was a Director of Largo Resources, one of the largest producing vanadium miners in the world. He was Vice President and General Manager of OSRAM Sylvania and directed their tungsten powder and tungsten carbide businesses, the largest in the western world. He also directed its global molybdenum, rare earths, cobalt, & tantalum businesses.

In addition, he was President of Walmet Corporation, for Sylvania, in Detroit, Michigan. Previously, he was at Corning Glass Works, Corning, New York, as a Research Manager and a Senior Research Fellow of Ceramics. Dr. Alper has edited 11 books on high temperature materials and phase diagrams of metals and oxides. He served on Penn State's Materials Advisory Board. Dr. Alper was a member of the Pennsylvania Business Round Table. He holds 33 patents.

Dr. Alper states, "I am looking forward to working with Providence Gold. After reviewing the recent data compilation, in my opinion [wp=3442]Providence Gold Mines Inc.