Bear Creek Mining Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, June 5, 2020 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business to be acted on at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 3, 2020, and elected or re-elected the following nine directors to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"):
Re-Elected
Elected
Andrew Swarthout
Alan Hair
Catherine McLeod-Seltzer
Anthony Hawkshaw
Kevin Morano
Frank Tweddle
Erfan Kazemi
Stephen Lang
Alfredo Bullard
Following the meeting the Board appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair of the Company and re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Anthony Hawkshaw, President and CEO; Paul Tweddle, Chief Financial Officer; Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, Chief Operating Officer; Eric Caba, Senior Vice President, Project Delivery; and, Barbara Henderson, Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary. Following the meeting the Board also constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, and a new Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committee.
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Anthony Hawkshaw President and CEO
For further information contact:
Barbara Henderson, VP Corporate Communications Direct: 604-628-1111 / E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57356
