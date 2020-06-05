Bear Creek Mining Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Vancouver, June 5, 2020 - Bear Creek Mining Corp. (TSXV: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) (BVL: BCM) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that shareholders of the Company voted in favour of all items of business to be acted on at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held in Vancouver, BC on June 3, 2020, and elected or re-elected the following nine directors to the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"):

Re-Elected Elected Andrew Swarthout Alan Hair Catherine McLeod-Seltzer

Anthony Hawkshaw

Kevin Morano

Frank Tweddle

Erfan Kazemi

Stephen Lang

Alfredo Bullard



Following the meeting the Board appointed Catherine McLeod-Seltzer as Chair of the Company and re-appointed the following officers of the Company: Anthony Hawkshaw, President and CEO; Paul Tweddle, Chief Financial Officer; Elsiario Antunez de Mayolo, Chief Operating Officer; Eric Caba, Senior Vice President, Project Delivery; and, Barbara Henderson, Vice President Corporate Communications and Corporate Secretary. Following the meeting the Board also constituted its standing committees for the ensuing year including the Audit, Compensation, and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committees, and a new Operating, Safety and Sustainability Committee.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Anthony Hawkshaw

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Barbara Henderson, VP Corporate Communications

Direct: 604-628-1111 / E-mail: barb@bearcreekmining.com

