Robex Resources Inc. Modifies the Released NI 43-101 Technical Report on August 9, 2019

Following a letter of observation transmitted by the AMF on March 9, 2020, a modified version of the previously released report on August 9, 2019 titled “Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates for the Nampala Gold Mine” is released. This new report, titled “Modified NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Estimates for the Nampala Gold Mine” does not contain any change in the previously stated Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve, thus does not present a material effect.

The modifications included in the released report address the points outlined by the AMF. The main points are the following:

Mr. Antoine Berton, previously stated as Other Experts, is now the QP responsible for Item 13 and Item 17.

Image resolution was augmented and presentation was revised for figures and tables throughout the entire document to increase clarity.

Information referenced from some mentioned documents is now summarized or cited.

The Nampala Phase 2 and Phase 3 exploration campaigns are now clearly represented in plan and sections (Item 10).

Observations concerning pyrite and arsenopyrite made during the site visit are now presented in the document (Item 12).

A summary of the metallurgical tests completed on the project is incorporated in the report (Item 13).

Additional context on the key hypothesis used to produce the Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve is added for clearness (Item 14 and Item 15).

A discussion on other factor impacting the Mineral Resource was added to the report (Item 14)

A detailed description of elements, including dilution and mining recovery, that are important to consider for Mineral Reserve calculation is now part of the report (Item 15).

The conclusion contains discussion points on risk and uncertainties (Item 25).

