Manitou Gold Inc. Provides Update on Annual General Meeting

SUDBURY, June 05, 2020 - Manitou Gold Inc. (TSXV:MTU) (the “Company” or “Manitou”) provides an update relating to the Company's upcoming annual and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for June 23, 2020 (the “Meeting”) in light of recent developments concerning COVID-19.



The Meeting is scheduled to be held at 2:00 p.m. (Toronto time) at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario. The Company encourages all shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting date and not to attend the Meeting in person to minimize the number of individuals present in response to the COVID-19 situation. Guests will not be permitted to attend the Meeting. The legal requirements of the Meeting will be completed, with no social reception. The Company will adhere to all Health Canada and Provincial restrictions and recommendations regarding public meetings, and social distancing measures will be in place.

The Company invites shareholders who wish to ask questions of management to attend the meeting by conference call at 1-866-365-4406 – Access Code 3616167. Please note that shareholders will not be able to vote at the Meeting via the conference call, and accordingly are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting.

For further information on Manitou Gold Inc., contact:

Richard Murphy, CEO

Telephone: 1 (705) 698-1962

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur, including evolving economic and market conditions related to COVID-19 and otherwise. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.