Vision Lithium Grants 2,500,000 Incentive Stock Options

VAL-D'OR, QC, June 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTC PINK: ABEPF) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") announces that it granted 2,500,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company, pursuant to the Company's incentive stock option plan. Each option is exercisable into one common share of Vision Lithium at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. 50% of the options vest immediately and the remaining 50% will vest 6 months following the date of grant.

About Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including gold, copper and lithium in safe jurisdictions, primarily in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new world class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Dôme Lemieux copper-zinc property in Québec's Gaspé region, its polymettalic properties in New Brunswick, and the Sirmac lithium property located in Northern Quebec.

For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.visionlithium.com or contact us at info@visionlithium.com.

