Maple Gold Appoints Dr. Gérald Riverin to the Board of Directors and Technical Advisory Committee

Montreal, June 8, 2020 - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) "Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report that Dr. Gérald Riverin has joined the Company's board of directors and technical advisory committee. Dr. Riverin obtained his Ph.D. from Queen's University in 1977 and has been involved in the discovery and development of several notable properties in Quebec, including the Troilus open pit gold-copper mine near Chibougamau.

Maple Gold's President and CEO, Matthew Hornor, commented: "We are very pleased to add somebody with such a strong breadth of knowledge and relevant and complementary experience to our board and advisory committee. Gérald has previously worked with our Vice-President of Exploration on other intrusive-related gold deposits in the region and we welcome his expertise and experience. In addition to the drilling gaps and near-surface areas we've defined as priority within the resource area, we also have a commanding land package with a growing list of regional discovery targets, so we look forward to our collaborations with Dr. Riverin as we prioritize next phases of drilling and exploration at Douay."

The existing resources (RPA 2019) at Douay are part of a large intrusive-hydrothermal-related gold system, but the Company's extensive land package covers multiple horizons prospective for several other deposit types including orogenic gold and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS).

Dr. Riverin is internationally renowned as an expert on the geology of volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits and is routinely invited as a speaker and lecturer on various aspects of the geology of such deposits, and on exploration technology. He has served as Executive Director of Exploration (North America) for Inmet Mining Corporation, President and CEO of Cogitore, President of Yorbeau and also as President of the Association de l'Exploration Minière du Québec. All three companies were active in the greater Douay area.

Summary of Maple Gold's Technical Advisory Committee

Maurice Tagami - Director & Chair of Technical Advisory Committee

Metallurgical Engineer (University of British Columbia).

VP, Mining Operations with Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (since 2012).

35 years of experience in mining operations, engineering, construction and project development.

Gérald Riverin - Director, Technical Advisory Committee

Ph.D. Geologist (Queen's University) with 40+ years of exploration experience.

Former District Geologist and Executive Director of Exploration (North America) for Inmet.

Received the prestigious Prospector of the Year award from QMEA for new VMS discovery in the Chibougamau region.

David Broughton - Technical Advisory Committee

B.Sc. and M.Sc. from the University of Waterloo and a Ph.D. from the Colorado School of Mines.

Former Executive Vice-President Exploration with Ivanplats (now Ivanhoe Mines) and remains a Senior Advisor, Exploration and Geology for Ivanhoe Mines.

Winner of Thayer Lindsley and AME BC's Colin Spence awards for world-class discoveries.

Stock Option Grant

In conjunction with the new director appointment, the Company has granted 300,000 incentive stock options that are exercisable at a price of $0.10. The options have a 5-year term and vest one-third immediately, one-third 12 months from the date of grant and one-third 24 months from the date of grant until the options are fully vested. The Company's Stock Option Plan governs these incentive options, as well as the terms and conditions of their exercise, which is in accordance with policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Maple Gold

Maple Gold is an advanced gold exploration and development company focused on defining a district-scale gold project in one of the world's premier mining jurisdictions. The Company's ~355 km² Douay Gold Project is located along the Casa Berardi Deformation Zone (55 km of strike) within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt in northern Quebec, Canada. The Project benefits from excellent infrastructure and has an established gold resource that remains open in multiple directions. For more information please visit www.maplegoldmines.com.

ON BEHALF OF Maple Gold Mines Ltd.

"Matthew Hornor"

B. Matthew Hornor, President & CEO

For Further Information Please Contact:



Mr. Joness Lang

Executive Vice-President

Cell: 778.686.6836

Email: jlang@maplegoldmines.com

