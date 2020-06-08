Ivanhoe Mines Issues Its Third Annual Sustainability Report Showcasing the Company's Achievements Towards Its Goal of Producing the World's "Greenest Copper"

Toronto, June 8, 2020 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today the publication of its third annual Sustainability Report.

The report provides an overview of Ivanhoe Mines' sustainability programs and initiatives conducted in 2019, highlights significant accomplishments achieved at its three mine development projects, and outlines new goals for current and future corporate activities.

As Ivanhoe Mines rapidly advances towards its goal of producing the world's "greenest copper", we encourage all investors to see the outstanding sustainability initiatives undertaken by the company by viewing our 2019 Sustainability Report at: https://ivanhoemines.com/investors/sustainability-report/

2019 Sustainability Report





"We are building modern, mechanized, underground mines that will supply critical metals for clean energy technologies, while also being global leaders in water security, low carbon emissions and tailings management," said Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland. "We are blessed with incredibly high-grade copper deposits in areas with an abundance of clean, sustainable hydro-power potential. In a world committed to electrification and green power, we will use far less water - and produce far less carbon dioxide - than any of the other Tier-One mines on the planet."

In her introduction to the report, President and Chief Financial Officer Marna Cloete emphasizes Ivanhoe's work with its partners, host communities and employees to achieve sustainability objectives.

"Creating an empowering environment for sustainable development is of utmost importance to Ivanhoe Mines," said Ms. Cloete. "We are proud of the growing diversity of our workforce, and strongly believe that diversity is the key to nurturing talent and driving innovation at our operations."

Patricia Makhesha, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Special Projects, added: "The African mining landscape involves intricate and considered engagement with host community stakeholders, as well as a careful consideration of respect for human rights and the environment, in all jurisdictions where we operate. The pursuit of the underlying business objective of building value must therefore be driven by the foundations of corporate citizenship - a concept that is of utmost importance to our Statement of Values and Responsibilities. It is our belief that the link between sustainability performance and respect for human rights is inherent in these foundations of corporate citizenship."

A selection of pictures showcasing several of the company's sustainability initiatives are shown on the following pages.

Education is key to unlocking opportunities and changing lives, and Ivanhoe has worked hard to create opportunities for quality education for children and adults in the communities surrounding all three of Ivanhoe's mining projects.





Our commitment to promoting opportunities for skills training and apprenticeships for young Congolese and South Africans at our projects is captured in our fair, transparent and inclusive employment equity, skills development and recruitment policies and procedures.





Our Livelihoods Program was designed to build sustainable communities, increase food security and improve the living standards of the people living near the Kamoa-Kakula Project. Mr. and Mrs. Mumba at two fish-farming ponds built with the purpose of instilling aquaculture skills in local communities, and enhancing nutrition and income.





We strive to ensure that all persons have equal opportunities for recruitment or promotion, regardless of their race, skin color, national origin, gender, disability, religion, sexual orientation or age. The number of women in the mining sector is low, and we are committed to playing a prominent role in addressing this issue. Several female members of the construction team that built the foundation for Platreef's Shaft 2.





Water revolutionizes the health and future of communities, and for that reason, Ivanhoe Mines and its joint-venture partners have committed to bringing clean water solutions to local communities near all of its mining projects. A potable water storage tank at a small village near the Kipushi Mine, where 700 families collect their daily water.





Where possible, Ivanhoe is committed to powering its mines with energy from renewable energy sources, such as hydropower. The Mwadingusha hydro-power dam in the DRC that is being upgraded to provide long-term, environmentally-friendly electricity for the Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi mines and the Congolese people.





About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal joint-venture projects in Southern Africa: the development of major new, mechanized, underground mines at the Kamoa-Kakula discoveries in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and at the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-rhodium-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. Kamoa-Kakula and Kipushi will be powered by clean, renewable hydroelectricity and will be among the world's lowest greenhouse gas emitters per unit of metal produced. Ivanhoe also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences in the DRC, near the Kamoa-Kakula Project.

