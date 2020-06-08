EnerSpar Updates 45-Day Extension for Filing Annual Financial Statements and Related Documents

Calgary, June 8, 2020 - EnerSpar Corp. (TSXV: ENER) (FSE: 5E0) ("EnerSpar") confirmed today that it is taking advantage of the 45-day extension available for filing annual and quarterly financial statements and related materials in ASC Blanket Order 51-517 which is expected to conclude with the required annual filings being done by June 13, 2020 and quarterly filings for Q1 2020 by July 14, 2020.

EnerSpar confirms that there have been no material business developments not previously disclosed.

About EnerSpar:

EnerSpar is a TSX Venture Exchange Tier II listed exploration company focused on industrial minerals oriented to today's and future energy requirements. Potassic feldspars are especially significant as a hardening agent in solar panels.

Additional Information

Additional information regarding EnerSpar is available on SEDAR and EnerSpar's website at www.enerspar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

Jay Richardson, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Contact: info@enerspar.com

Toronto Office: 416-410-JAYR [5297].

