VANCOUVER, June 8, 2020 - BTU Metals Corp. ("BTU" or the "Company") (TSXV:BTU) announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, for aggregate gross proceeds of $520,000. The fully subscribed placement will consist of 2.6 million Units comprised of one common share ("Share") and one -half transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 36-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.30. Finders' fees may be payable on the private placement, subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds will be used to advance the Company's Dixie Halo project and for general working capital.

BTU Metals Corp. is a junior, mining exploration company focused on its Dixie Halo project located in Red Lake, Ontario.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Paul Wood"

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andreas Curkovic, Investor Relations

+1 416-577-9927

BTU Metals Corp.

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593057/BTU-Announces-Fully-Subscribed-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement