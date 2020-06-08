LaSalle Identifies High Priority Geophysical Targets at Radisson: Exploration Set to Resume

Vancouver, June 8, 2020 - LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV: LSX) ("LaSalle" or the "Company") is pleased to report that an induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey recently completed on the Radisson Property ("Radisson" or the "Property") in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay Territory has led to the identification of high priority targets, several of which are coincident with gold and gold-copper surface mineralization.

"We are really pleased with the results of the geophysical survey that has confirmed a number of targets in areas of established gold and gold-copper surface mineralization as well as the new targets on less explored areas of the Property. All of these targets will be followed up during the field program this summer," commented Ian Campbell, President and CEO of LaSalle. "We anticipate beginning field work in the first part of July while implementing safety measures related to COVID-19 for both our crew and local inhabitants."

Previous work by LaSalle has included airborne electromagnetic geophysical surveying (VTEM), prospecting, mapping and ground electromagnetic (EM) geophysical surveying. This work resulted in the discovery of widespread gold-copper-silver mineralization disseminated in favourable volcanic, mafic intrusive and sedimentary rocks typical of the region. These showings are distributed across areas of the Property explored to date with grab sample results up to 25 g/t gold and 0.22% copper, 6.3 g/t gold and 3.08% copper, and 5.1 g/t gold and 5.30% copper. LaSalle has also defined several EM anomalies corresponding to host rocks interpreted as being favourable for copper-nickel mineralization with grab samples returning up to 4.77% copper and 1.15% nickel, 0.65 g/t platinum and 1.77 g/t palladium.

Cautionary statement: Mineralization occurring at mines, deposits or occurrences not on the Radisson Property listed above is not necessarily representative of mineralization that may be found on the Radisson Property held by LaSalle and described herein. Grab samples described above are selective by nature and reported grades might not be representative of more extensive mineralized zones. A QAQC protocol was not established for the first evaluation of the Property. Geologica Groupe Conseil, an independent consultant, during their visit were able to resample some sites and their conclusion appear in the NI43-101 report posted on Sedar.

IP Surveys

The 43.6 line-kilometre survey was completed earlier this year by Abitibi Geophysics of Val d'Or, Québec. The work consisted of a gradient IP survey in the central portion of the Property designed to delineate and categorize zones of disseminated sulphide mineralization associated with areas of high density of gold-copper mineralization in outcrop. In addition, an OreVision IP survey was completed on widely spaced reconnaissance lines on the eastern and western portions of the Property to generate new targets in areas that in most cases have very little exploration to date. Twelve chargeability zones outlined by the survey are rated as first priority drill targets, and nine additional zones require field follow-up.

The gradient IP survey revealed several chargeability anomalies with axes extending over lengths varying from 475 to 1,200 metres that correlate with anomalous surface sampling results in gold and copper mineralization. Some of these anomalies are located in an interpreted 1.3 kilometre wide northwest trending deformation corridor characterized by structural complexities that the Company believes to be favourable for gold enrichment. The northernmost IP chargeability zone extends for over 1,200 metres and could reflect disseminated sulphide mineralization possibly related to the westward extension of the MM5 zone, The MM5 zone is identified by a strong VTEM conductor and demonstrated by field work to be anomalous in copper-nickel-platinum group element mineralization (Figure 1).





Figure 1 - Radisson Property: Compilation Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6809/57416_57281_lasallefigure1.jpg

The reconnaissance OreVision survey outlined several chargeability zones believed to be the signature of disseminated sulphide mineralization and will be targeted for follow-up exploration work.

Cautionary statement: The IP geophysical method is an exploration tool utilized to discriminate targets however does not guarantee the presence of economic mineralization.

Field Work Set to Begin

Field exploration is planned for early July and will include geological mapping, rock and soil sampling over the IP anomalies in order to prioritize targets for a subsequent diamond drill program.

The summer program will also test several isolated chargeability responses on the eastern portion of the Property. These are potentially important new targets based on recent published results by Harfang Resources which demonstrated a very strong basal till gold anomaly just south of the Radisson Property boundary described as one of the most significant in Canada by Stuart Averill of Overburden Drill Management (ref. May 26, 2020, Harfang Presentation, 18 Forum Technologique, CONSOREM).

LaSalle employees and contractors will work according to a protocol defining the measures and constraints to be adopted in order to limit the risks associated with COVID-19, ensuring the health and safety of everyone involved in the project.

About the Property

The 4,450-hectare, 100% owned Property is located in the Eeyou-Itschee-James Bay Territory of Québec along the highly prospective regional contact between the La Grande and Opinaca geological Sub Provinces. This structural setting has proven to be highly favourable for gold mineralization and hosts the Eleonore Mine (Newmont) and the Cheechoo deposit (Sirios Resources) to the southeast and the La Pointe deposit (Québec Precious Metals) to the northeast. Radisson is easily accessible via the main north-south James Bay paved road 1.5 kilometres to the west.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Brigitte Dejou, PEng, Vice President Exploration, LaSalle Exploration Corp. Ms. Dejou is the non-independent qualified person for the technical disclosure as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and described herein this news release and has worked on and supervised the onsite field work on the Radisson property.

About LaSalle Exploration Corp.:

LaSalle is an exploration company focused on less explored districts of the Abitibi, recognized for mining investment based on mineral potential, policy and success, and the developing Eeyou Itschee-James Bay region in Québec. LaSalle trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") under the symbol "LSX". Additional information about LaSalle can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.lasallecorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

LaSalle Exploration Corp.

"Ian Campbell"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 647-3966

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57416