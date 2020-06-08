New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Secures Drill Rigs for Kinsley Mountain and Bolo

VANCOUVER, June 8, 2020 - New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSXV: NGLD) (FSE: BM5) is pleased to announce that it has secured drill rigs for its Kinsley Mountain and Bolo gold projects, with drilling on both projects expected to start mid-July.

Kinsley Mountain

New Placer Dome has secured Boart Longyear, based in Elko, Nevada, to provide a crew and drill rig for the upcoming 2020 drilling program at Kinsley Mountain Gold Project. Boart Longyear is experienced with the project, having successfully drilled Kinsley in the past with Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD) ("Liberty"). The Company looks forward to working with the Boart Longyear team to carry out another successful drilling campaign this summer.

Drilling is expected to commence in mid-July. A Phase 1 program of up to 15,000 metres (~49,200 feet) of reverse circulation (RC) drilling and 5,600 metres (~18,400 feet) of diamond core drilling is anticipated for Kinsley during 2020. Phase 1 drilling will test the high-priority Racetrack, Transverse, Big Bend, Western Flank, and KN targets. New Placer Dome and its technical consultants APEX Geoscience Ltd. ("APEX") are currently working with Liberty to finalize priority discovery drill target selection.

Kinsley Mountain is a Carlin-style gold project hosting indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)1. The Company believes there is significant potential to expand the footprint of known mineralization and contained resources.

Bolo

New Placer Dome has secured New Frontier Drilling LLC ("New Frontier"), based in Fallon, Nevada, to provide a crew and drill rig for the upcoming 2020 RC drilling program at Bolo. New Frontier executed the highly successful 2019 RC drilling program at Bolo under the supervision of geologists from APEX. The Company is delighted to welcome both New Frontier and APEX back for the 2020 program.

Drilling at Bolo will focus on testing for Carlin-style gold mineralization at depth in the South Mine Fault Zone, following up on results from the 2019 program including:

84 metres of 1.37 g/t gold in hole BL19-01 2 , and

, and 122 metres of 1.2 g/t gold in hole BL19-04 2 ,

, New discovery of 12.2 metres of 3.32 g/t gold in hole BL19-043

The 2020 program will also test the continuity of mineralization between the South Mine Fault Zone and Uncle Sam Silver Zone, where a 2019 outcrop sample yielded 3.63 g/t gold with 262 g/t silver.

Mobilization of the drill and ancillary equipment is scheduled for mid-July, with drilling commencing shortly thereafter. The Company expects to complete a total of approximately 3,000 metres (~9,900 feet) of drilling over a period of approximately 40 drilling days.

Maximilian Sali, CEO and Founder comments: "Having just completed a significant raise to fund a multi-phase drilling and surface exploration program at Kinsley, as well as a 3,000 metre drill program at Bolo, securing rigs for both projects was essential given the number of companies planning summer drill programs in Nevada, which has increased considerably with the rising price of bullion. With the rigs secured, we and our technical team at APEX will shift our focus to drill targeting for both assets, with Liberty's technical team assisting with target selection for Kinsley."

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)4. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also holds an option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release as it relates to the Kinsley Mountain and Bolo Gold Projects has been reviewed and approved by Kristoper J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome Corp., and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained therein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Max Sali"

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer

