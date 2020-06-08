Fieldex Exploration Inc.: Grant Options
08.06.2020 | CNW
ROUYN-NORANDA, June 8, 2020 - Fieldex Exploration Inc. (TSXV: FLX) (Frankfurt: F7E1) ("Fieldex") announces that its Board of Directors granted stock options in respect of an aggregate of 800,000 common shares to Fieldex's Directors, Officers and one consultant. The exercise price of the options is $0.14 per share, which is the closing price of Fieldex's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday June 5, 2020. The options vest immediately and will expire in five years. The options were granted under Fieldex's Stock Option Plan.
About Fieldex
Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.
Contact
Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Tel.: (819) 762-0609, Fax: (819) 762-0097, thibautsegeral@gmail.com, www.fieldexexploration.com
About Fieldex
Fieldex is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.
/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
SOURCE Fieldex Exploration Inc.
Contact
Thibaut Segeral, President & Chief Executive Officer, 147 Québec avenue, Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, J9X 6M8, Tel.: (819) 762-0609, Fax: (819) 762-0097, thibautsegeral@gmail.com, www.fieldexexploration.com