Pure Energy Minerals Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 8, 2020 - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: PE) (OTCQB: PEMIF) (the "Company" or "Pure Energy") announces, subject to regulatory approval, that pursuant to an annual performance and compensation review, it has granted a total of 4,800,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company to purchase common shares of the Company in accordance with its stock option plan. All of the Options vest quarterly in four equal tranches, with the first such vesting occurring upon issuance of the Options, are issued at an exercise price of C$0.05 per common share and expire five years from the date of issuance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Mary L. Little"

Director, Pure Energy Minerals Ltd.

CONTACT:

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. (www.pureenergyminerals.com)

Email: info@pureenergyminerals.com

Telephone - 604 608 6611

