Antioquia Gold Cisneros Operations Update

Calgary, June 8, 2020 - Antioquia Gold Inc. (TSXV: AGD) (OTC Pink: AGDXF) ("Antioquia Gold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide a summary of May 2020 production results for its Cisneros mining operation, report the results of the recent exploration drill program and announce the progress of other ongoing projects.

Production Summary and Operations Update:

During May 1,446 troy ounces of gold were produced at the Cisneros mining operation. An average of 357 tonnes per day were processed with a recovery of gold to concentrate of 97.0% during the month. As shown in the table below, an important increase in gold production and head grade (the highest since the beginning of operations) has been reached. Difficulties with water supply caused a temporary decrease in the daily processing rate during the month.

January February March April May Mineral Processed Dry Tonnes 14,349 8,936 12,081 13,329 11077 Feed Grade g/t Au 2.60 2.27 3.02 3.25 4.19 Gold Produced Tr. Oz. 1,155 625 1,133 1,349 1446 Total Recovery % 96.4% 95.9% 96.5% 96.9% 97.0% Worked days Days 31 29 31 30 31 Average Processed Dry Tonnes/Day 463 308 390 444 357

The difficulty with the water supply has been overcome with the recent commissioning of a new water pipeline and the approval by the environmental authority of the required water volume concession permit. This has allowed the process plant to reach its nominal 600 tonne per day processing rate as of now.

Below are other important announcements associated with the current status of the operation:

Plant expansion 1,200 TPD: The date for completion of the process plant expansion remains mid-July. As announced in the last press release, all the required permits were approved, and the expansion is fully licensed.

Mine preparation status: Some delays, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related contingencies, have occurred in underground development and stope preparation. However, the hiring of personnel has been restarted and staffing levels are returning to pre-COVID-19 levels. Several narrow vein stoping blocks are ready to be mined with the long hole stoping method. These blocks will contribute to increased feed grade in the coming months.

Purchase of third-party mineral: This line of business continues to show important progress and now represents a significant contribution to production.

Exploration Drill Program Results:

Twenty underground diamond drill-holes targeting the Nus shear zone below level 1160 were recently completed. The majority of holes intercepted the shear zone and were drilled at or near perpendicular angles to the structure. Preliminary results of the exploration are presented in the table below.

DRILLHOLE FROM TO LENGTH Au (g/t) NUS_UG_19_001 184.96 198.97 14.01 5.11 NUS_UG_19_002 158.9 175.32 16.42 3.39 NUS_UG_19_003 159.7 200.98 41.28 0.46 Including 172.36 174.26 1.90 4.19 NUS_UG_19_004 140 145.42 5.42 17.31 NUS_UG_19_005 242.1 259.58 17.48 1.27 NUS_UG_19_006 53.58 62 8.42 1.52 Including 53.58 55.6 2.02 4.32 NUS_UG_19_007 121.28 135.24 13.96 5.13 NUS_UG_19_008 134.43 141.7 7.27 1.23 NUS_UG_19_009 78 80 2.00 2.90 NUS_UG_19_010 56.8 61.68 4.88 2.01 NUS_UG_19_011 No significant results NUS_UG_19_012 147.82 155.42 7.60 4.64 NUS_UG_19_013 57.15 66.05 8.90 1.74 NUS_UG_19_014 181.1 195.4 14.30 2.55 NUS_UG_19_015 No significant results NUS_UG_19_016 Pending Results NUS_UG_19_017 Pending Results NUS_UG_19_018 Pending Results NUS_UG_19_019 Pending Results NUS_UG_19_020 Pending Results

Notes:



1. Reported intersections are downhole widths and do not represent true width.

2. Grades herein are reported as uncapped values.

The above results are encouraging as they show that the shear zone is open at depth and shows better widths and grades than were known at higher levels. Currently, the main access decline is being developed to access these new blocks. It is projected that the mineralization defined in this exploration program will begin to contribute to production in the first half of next year.

New Projects:

Tailings Dam: Tailings storage capacity is currently available until April 2021. For this reason, the start of stage three dam construction is being planned, expanding the storage capacity until the end of 2022. The required material for the next dam lift is planned to be generated by waste rock mined during the mine interconnection project described below.

Mines Connection Cross-Cut: After a tradeoff evaluation, the company has decided to begin an approximately 2 km access cross-cut that will connect the Guayabito and Guaico mines. In addition to providing the material required for the construction of the stage three tailings dam, this project brings multiple benefits such as improvements in the ventilation circuit, exploration between mines parallel to the Nus shear zone, reduction of transportation costs and less impact on the neighboring communities. Work is scheduled to start in August and will take approximately 15 months to complete.

La Palma: In the coming weeks, the work plan for the construction of a new mine in the recently acquired La Palma concession will be presented to the local mining authorities. Once approval is obtained, the company is scheduled to start construction of a new mine in this sector.

"We continue improving the gold production month by month. This, added to the excellent results of the recent exploration programs, allows us to project a solid growth for the company in the short term," stated Mr. Gonzalo de Losada, president and CEO of the company.

Government tax refund certificate

The Colombian government is committed to encourage investments in the mining sector. That is why during 2018 the Company signed an agreement with the government, in which the Company undertook certain investments to obtain future taxes benefits. During 2019 those investments were completed and in May 2020 the Company received a tax refund certificate for an approximate value of USD $1 Million. The certificate was sold in the secondary market and the cash received has been used to meet corporate obligations.

QA/QC

A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates is used to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 50 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold is determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish, over-limit samples are reanalyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

