Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Sale of securities by director

ST HELIER, June 08, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE American: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (the “Company” or “Caledonia”) announces that it has been notified today that Mark Learmonth, a director of Caledonia, has sold 10,000 depositary interests in common shares of the Company. Mr Learmonth now holds 139,775 depositary interests which represent a holding of approximately 1.2% of the share capital of the Company.



Further details of the transaction are set out in the notification below.

For further information please contact:

Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

Mark Learmonth

Maurice Mason

Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Tel: +44 759 078 1139

WH Ireland

Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford





Tel: +44 20 7220 1751 Blytheweigh

Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray

Tel: +44 207 138 3204



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM