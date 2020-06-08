Brigadier Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, June 8, 2020 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. (TSXV: BRG.H) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the non-brokered private placement previously announced on May 11, 2020 and increased on June 1, 2020 (the "Offering") has closed. Under the Offering, the Corporation issued an aggregate of 14,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of $700,000. Each Unit was comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one (1) non-transferrable Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per Common Share until June 3, 2021. All dollar amounts in this release are expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

In connection with the Offering, the Corporation paid a total of $21,035 in cash to eligible finders.

All securities issued under the Offering, including securities issuable on exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period of four months and one day, expiring on October 4, 2020, in accordance with the rules and policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities laws.

As described in the news release of the Corporation dated May 11, 2020, the proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to make payments under the option agreement (the "Agreement") the Corporation entered into with Rudolf Wahl and Mike Dorval to acquire a 100% interest in the Killalla Lake South diamond property (the "Property"), subject to reservation of royalties in favor of the Wahl Group (the "Transaction"), as well as to complete a work program on the Property and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

While the Offering was being completed in connection with the Transaction, the Offering and the Transaction are not conditional upon each other. Trading in the Common Shares of the Corporation will remain halted until the TSX Venture Exchange has reviewed and approved the Transaction.

For further information, please contact:

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

Ranjeet Sundher, Chief Executive Officer

(604) 377-0403

corporate@brigadiergold.ca

