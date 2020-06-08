Eros' Rights Offering Documents Mail Out Today

Vancouver, June 8th, 2020 - Eros Resources Corp. ("Eros" or the "Company") (TSXV:ERC) announces that it is mailing out today the materials for its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering") to the available mailing address on file. The copy of the documents will also be available for download directly from Eros' website at: https://www.erosresourcescorp.com/investor-info/rights-offering-documents

Registered shareholders who wish to exercise their rights must forward the completed rights certificate, together with the applicable funds, to the rights agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., on or before the expiry date, which is August 8th, 2020. Shareholders who own their common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") through an intermediary, such as a bank, trust company, securities dealer or broker, will receive materials and instructions from their intermediary.

The Rights Offering will be conducted in all provinces and territories of Canada. However, certain holders of Common Shares in jurisdictions outside of Canada may be able to participate in the Rights Offering where they can establish that the transaction is exempt under applicable legislation.

If you are a holder of Common Shares and reside outside of Canada, please review the Notice of Rights Offering, Rights Offering Circular and Notice to Ineligible Shareholders to determine your eligibility and the process and timing requirements to receive and, or, exercise your rights.

The Company requests any ineligible shareholder interested in exercising their rights to contact the Company at their earliest convenience. A copy of the Notice of Rights Offering and the Rights Offering Circular is also available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The closing date for the Rights Offering is scheduled for August 12th, 2020.

For more information about the Rights Offering, please see the Company's news release date May 22, 2020.

A direct link to the news release is attached below;

https://www.erosresourcescorp.com/investor-info/news/2020-05-22-rights-offering

About EROS

Eros Resources Corp. is a Canadian public company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange. The Company's business objective is the identification, acquisition and exploration of advanced-stage projects with a North American focus. In addition, the Company plans to make strategic investments with a global focus on a diverse commodity base. EROS managements' expertise supports this strategy.

ANY SECURITIES REFERRED TO HEREIN WILL NOT BE REGISTERED UNDER THE US. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 (THE "1933 ACT") AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON IN THE ABSENCE OF SUCH REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE 1933 ACT.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that we believe, expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations or beliefs based on information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements with respect to: the closing of the Rights Offering, the gross proceeds of the Rights Offering and the use of proceeds from the Rights Offering. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements and, even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, us. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, uncertainties relating to the availability and cost of funds; closing the Rights Offering; delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required approvals to complete the Rights Offering; the uncertainty associated with estimating costs to complete the Rights Offering, including those yet to be incurred; potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the severity of the disease, the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact and the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets; and other risks related to our business and the Rights Offering. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, we disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although we believe that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Eros Resources Corp. Investor Inquiries: Suite 420 - 789 West Pender Street Vancouver, British Columbia, T: 604-688-8115 w: www.erosresourcescorp.com Lubica Keighery VP Corporate Development lubica@erosresourcescorp.com c: 778-889-5476

