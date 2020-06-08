Adamera Leases Property in Washington State

Vancouver, June 8, 2020 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ADZ) (OTC:DDNFF) Adamera is expanding its 100% owned land holdings and has entered into an agreement with an arm's length party (the "Lessor") to lease a number of claims for a period of 6 years in Washington Sstate, USA for US$1,000 cash and 100,000 common shares, subject to the TSX Venture Exchange's approval. The Company may extend the lease beyond 2026 by paying the Lessor US$1,000 per year. At any time, the Company may purchase the claims for US$50,000, subject to a 2% royalty of which 1% may be purchased for US$1 million.

Adamera will provide further updates on its program in the coming weeks. To communicate with our company during these times please email us at info@adamera.com.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a high-grade gold deposit near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 7 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mark Kolebaba

President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Tel: (604) 689-2010 Fax: (604) 484-7143

Email: info@Adamera.com

Website: www.Adamera.com

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.