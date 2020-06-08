Largo Resources Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 8, 2020 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A total of 447,446,948 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 79.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including the election of all director nominees, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year and the amended share compensation plan.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director

Nominee Shares Voted For % Shares Withheld % Alberto Arias 331,636,192 80.34 81,165,694 19.66 Koko Yamamoto 317,315,284 76.87 95,486,602 23.13 David Brace 390,291,905 94.55 22,509,981 5.45 Jonathan Lee 344,831,583 83.53 67,970,303 16.47 Paulo Misk 410,327,944 99.40 2,473,942 0.60 Daniel Tellechea 387,515,984 93.87 25,285,902 6.13

For further detailed voting results on the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

