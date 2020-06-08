Menü Artikel
Largo Resources Announces Results of its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

08.06.2020  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 8, 2020 - Largo Resources Ltd. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (OTCQX: LGORF) announces voting results from its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Monday, June 8, 2020.

A total of 447,446,948 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing 79.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted to approve all matters brought before the Meeting including the election of all director nominees, the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year and the amended share compensation plan.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director
Nominee

Shares Voted For

%

Shares Withheld

%

Alberto Arias

331,636,192

80.34

81,165,694

19.66

Koko Yamamoto

317,315,284

76.87

95,486,602

23.13

David Brace

390,291,905

94.55

22,509,981

5.45

Jonathan Lee

344,831,583

83.53

67,970,303

16.47

Paulo Misk

410,327,944

99.40

2,473,942

0.60

Daniel Tellechea

387,515,984

93.87

25,285,902

6.13

For further detailed voting results on the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders, please refer to the Company's Report of Voting Results filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources is an industry preferred producer and supplier of vanadium. Largo's VPURE™ and VPURE+™ products are sourced from one of the world's highest-grade vanadium deposits at the Maracás Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The Company's common shares are principally listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "LGO". For more information on Largo and VPURE™, please visit www.largoresources.com and www.largoVPURE.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange (nor its regulatory service provider) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Largo Resources Ltd.



Contact
Alex Guthrie, Manager, Investor Relations and Communications, info@largoresources.com, Tel: +1 416-861-9797
Mineninfo

Largo Resources Ltd.

Largo Resources Ltd.
Bergbau
Kanada
A12DVC
CA5171034047
www.largoresources.com
