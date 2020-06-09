Classic Minerals Ltd: Appoints Mining Engineer Stephen O'Grady to Board

Perth, Australia - Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is please to announce the appointment of Mining Engineer Mr. Stephen John O'Grady as a Director of the Company, with effect from 09 June 2020.Classic's Chairman, John Lester said, "As Classic commences its transition from explorer to miner, the Board has felt the need to have suitable expertise to assist the Company to achieve its goals. We have researched and found Stephen O'Grady to be the very person who brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, at this crucial time in Classic's evolution. Stephen has been the mining engineer for over 80 Open Cut Mining Projects and over 30 Underground Mining Projects in the last two decades. Stephen brings strong technical capability and an extensive depth of experience to the Board at this exciting juncture in Classic's strategy to become a gold miner at its Kat Gap Gold Project. He is eminently qualified to guide, support and direct the progression of Classic Minerals Ltd. ."Stephen has contributed to the successful development of many mines, including a wealth of experience in the open cut and underground mining of gold. His forte is in the pit design, optimization and mine planning space. He has studied the geology and created commensurate scoping and feasibility studies across five continents including due diligence work for Minjar Gold on various WA gold projects.He is eminently qualified to assist, guide and steer Classic on the correct and most efficient path on this new journey to the goal of mining at Kat Gap.





Classic Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CLZ) is an exploration and development company focused on gold deposits in Western Australia's famous Goldfields region. In March 2017, Classic acquired the Forrestania Gold Project, with seven tenements stretching across 450km2. Strategically located in a very prospective region, the FGP is an underexplored package surrounded by multimillion ounce deposits such as Bounty (2Moz) and Yilgarn Star (1.5Moz).





