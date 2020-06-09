Orestone Mining Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 8, 2020 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted to officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,150,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until June 8, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.12 per share.
Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company managed by mining industry professionals. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. The Resguardo project is a drill ready project located 75 km northeast of the City of Copiapo in Region III, Chile. The region is host to many world class copper and gold deposits. The Captain project hosts a large gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia with numerous targets permitted for drilling.
To view the Orestone Corporate Presentation and find more information please visit: www.orestone.ca
For further information please contact: Tel: 604-629-1929 Fax: 604-629-1930 Email: info@orestone.ca Website: www.orestone.ca
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57501
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!