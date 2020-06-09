Orestone Mining Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, June 8, 2020 - Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) ("Orestone" or the "Company") has, subject to regulatory approval, granted to officers, directors, advisors and consultants of the Company incentive stock options to purchase an aggregate of 1,150,000 common shares. The options are exercisable until June 8, 2025 at an exercise price of $0.12 per share.

Orestone Mining Corp. (TSXV: ORS) is a Canadian based company managed by mining industry professionals. The Company controls a portfolio of gold and gold-copper exploration projects in Chile and British Columbia, Canada. The Resguardo project is a drill ready project located 75 km northeast of the City of Copiapo in Region III, Chile. The region is host to many world class copper and gold deposits. The Captain project hosts a large gold/copper porphyry system located 30 kilometres south of the Mt Milligan Mine in British Columbia with numerous targets permitted for drilling.

