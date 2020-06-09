Summa Silver Corp Appoints Kin Communications for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2020 - Summa Silver Corp. ("Summa Silver" or the "Company") (CSE: SSVR) (Frankfurt: 48X) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Kin Communications Inc. (the "Consultant") to assist with investor relations activities, including communicating with and marketing to potential investors, shareholders and media contacts for a period of twelve months and month to month thereafter.

In consideration for the services, the Company will pay the Consultant $7,500 on a monthly basis. The Company has, subject to regulatory approval, granted the Consultant stock options entitling the Consultant to purchase 400,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share with a five year term, vesting in stages over 12 months beginning on the 3 month anniversary of the issuance.

Kin is owned by President & CEO Arlen Hansen and has no direct relationship with the Company, other than as contemplated in this news release.

Additionally, Summa Silver is pleased to announce that Galen McNamara, CEO of the Company, has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

About Summa Silver Corp

Summa Silver Corp. is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's assets consist of the Hughes property located in central Nevada, and the Donna property located in central British Columbia. The Hughes property is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The mine has remained inactive since commercial production ceased in 1929 due to heavily depressed metal prices and little to no modern exploration work has ever been completed.

