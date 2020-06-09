Idaho Champion Commences Field Work Program at Past Producing Champagne Project

Target identification for upcoming drill program

Mapping and sampling the many historical pits across the 10 sq. miles of prospective exploration ground

TORONTO, June 9, 2020 - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE: ITKO) (OTC PINK:GLDRF) ("Champion" or the "Company"), announces that the 2020 field work program (the "Program") has commenced on the approximately ten (10) sq. miles of prospective exploration ground in Butte County, Idaho.

The Program, which will act as a precursor to a planned drill program in the upcoming months, will include:

Mapping and sampling the many historical prospect pits and past producing Bema Gold Corp.'s open pit (See Figure 1)

Additional mapping will be completed to identify alteration zones and location of the structure and faults within the 10 sq. miles that make up the property area

Identifying the historic drilling and trenching locations of the previously announced historical data (See press releases from May 11, 14, 21 and 26, 2020)

High definition airborn photography to assist with mapping and target selection

Geophysical lines will be located, mapped and sampled for a proposed IP survey

"Our goal for this Program is to better understand the mineralization in the many historical pits on the property. We will also look to gain better knowledge about the regional geology, alteration and structure," stated Jonathan Buick, President and CEO "Idaho Champion is confident that the field program will increase our geologic knowledge at Champagne and better prepare us for the upcoming drill program."

Figure 1: Champagne Project Property Boundaries

Rock samples collected will be described and prepared for shipment to an assay lab yet to be determined. QA/QC protocols will be followed in handling the samples.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Karelse P.Geo., a consultant to the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Karelse has more than 30 years of experience in exploration and development.

Figure 2: Champagne Project Location Map

About Champagne Project

The Champagne mine was operated by Bema as a heap leach operation on a high sulfidation gold system that occurs in volcanic rocks. Bema drilled 72 shallow reverse circulation holes in addition to previous operators drilling and trenching. The property had no deep drilling or modern exploration since the mine's closure in early 1992.

The historic Champagne deposit contains epigenetic style gold and silver mineralization that occurs in strongly altered Tertiary volcanic tuffs and flows of acid to intermediate composition at Lava Creek. Argillic and sericite alteration is widespread at the historic Champagne deposit. Silica flooding, alunite and barite are closely associated with the gold and silver mineralized zone.

Champagne has a near surface cap of gold-silver mineralization emplaced by deep-seated, structurally controlled shears that acted as conduits for precious metal rich hydrothermal fluids. High grade zones in the historic Champagne deposit appear to be related to such feeder shear zones. Drilling in the future to test for polymetallic, base-precious metal deposits at depth will clarify these relationships.

ABOUT IDAHO CHAMPION

Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where it operates. Champion takes its social license seriously and employs local community members to service its operations.

Cautionary Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release

This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based on are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

