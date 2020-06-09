Scandium International Mining Corp. Announces Voting Results of Annual General Meeting

RENO, June 9, 2020 - Scandium International Mining Corp. (TSX:SCY) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at its annual general meeting held on June 4, 2020 all resolutions put to the shareholders were passed. At the meeting, shareholders approved setting the number of directors at eight and re-electing all of management's director nominees, as listed in the management proxy circular dated April 4, 2020, to the Board of Directors to serve until the next annual general meeting. At the meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's auditor.
A total of 130,750,562 or 41.84% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting. The election of directors was approved by a majority vote of shareholders as follows:
Motions
Votes For
For %
Withheld
Withheld %
George F. Putnam
119,720,969
91.56%
452,600
0.35%
William B. Harris
119,924,369
91.72%
249,200
0.19%
Barry Davies
119,992,869
91.77%
180,700
0.14%
Willem P.C. Duyvesteyn
119,669,769
91.53%
503,800
0.39%
Warren K. Davis
118,486,869
90.62%
1,686,700
1.29%
James R. Rothwell
118,304,369
90.48%
1,869,200
1.43%
Peter B. Evensen
117,804,969
90.10%
2,368,600
1.81%
R. Christian Evensen
116,633,969
89.20%
3,539,600
2.71%
For further information, please contact:
Edward Dickinson, CFO Tel: 775-233-7328
George Putnam, President and CEO Tel: 925-208-1775 Email: info@scandiummining.com
