Kootenay Resumes Drilling at Columba High-Grade Silver Project, Mexico

VANCOUVER, June 9, 2020 - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce the recommencement of drilling at its Columba high-grade silver project (the "Property) following the temporary COVID-19 related work stoppage. The drilling is the continuation of the 7,000-meter Phase-II program (the "Program") started in February 2020 prior to the cessation of operations due to health restrictions imposed by the Government of Mexico.

The initial holes of the remaining 5,200 meters will focus on expanding the F-vein by following-up on positive results from the first 10 holes of the Program (see KTN news releases dated, May 19th and 26th, 2020). These include the following high-grade silver intercepts:

CDH-20-049

2,010 gpt silver over 1.0 meter within 762 gpt silver over 2.8 meters in the F-vein.

CDH-20-051

865 gpt silver over 2.0 meters within 317 gpt silver over 6.0 meters in the Hanging-wall structure.

CDH-20-046

911 gpt silver over 1.4 meters within 553 gpt silver over 2.9 meters in the F-vein.

CDH-20-047

782 gpt silver over 1.05 meters within 400 gpt silver over 4.97 meters in the F-vein.

Additionally, the Program will test high-grade intercepts discovered in other veins drilled in the 2019 Phase-I program. Intercepts included:

CDH-20-030

982 gpt silver over 1.9 meters and 415 gpt silver over 11.15 meters within the Z-vein.

CDH-20-031

776 gpt over 0.63 meters within 314 gpt over 3.0 meters in the M-vein.

CDH-20-038

628 gpt silver over 1.5 meters within 301 gpt silver over 4.63 meters in the B-vein.

Beyond augmenting previously drilled areas the Program will investigate untouched veins mapped out by Kootenay's geological team. Work will begin with a single drill in operation. The Company will remain vigilant to any changes that may arise due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic working in compliance with Mexican Authorities to keep employees and the community safe.

The 2019 drill program totaled 6,853 meters in 41 holes. Detailed results for all drill holes can be viewed by clicking the following link: Columba Drill Results.

Qualified Persons

The Kootenay technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by James McDonald, P.Geo, President, CEO & Director for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.

Sampling and QA/QC at Columba

All technical information for the Columba exploration program is obtained and reported under a formal quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") program. Samples are taken from core cut in half with a diamond saw under the direction of qualified geologists and engineers. Samples are then labeled, placed in plastic bags, sealed and with interval and sample numbers recorded. Samples are delivered by the Company to ALS Minerals ("ALS") in Chihuahua. The samples are dried, crushed and pulverized with the pulps being sent airfreight for analysis by ALS in Vancouver, B.C. Systematic assaying of standards, blanks and duplicates is performed for precision and accuracy. Analysis for silver, zinc, lead and copper and related trace elements was done by ICP four acid digestion, with gold analysis by 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish. All drilling reported is HQ core and has been contracted to Globexplore Drilling from Hermosillo, Mexico.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest junior portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

The information in this news release has been prepared as at June 8, 2020. Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expected", "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kootenay as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as otherwise required by law, Kootenay expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Kootenay's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Cautionary Note to US Investors: This news release may contain information about adjacent properties on which we have no right to explore or mine. We advise U.S. investors that the SEC's mining guidelines strictly prohibit information of this type in documents filed with the SEC. U.S. investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on our properties. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

This press release uses the terms "Measured", "Indicated", and "Inferred" resources. United States investors are advised that while such terms are recognized and required by Canadian regulations, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission does not recognize them. "Inferred Mineral Resources" have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence, and as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an Inferred Mineral Resource will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Under Canadian rules, estimates of Inferred Mineral Resources may not form the basis of feasibility or other economic studies. United States investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources will ever be converted into Mineral Reserves. United States investors are also cautioned not to assume that all or any part of a Mineral Resource is economically or legally mineable.

