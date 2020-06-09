Golden Predator Enhances Brewery Creek Team; Expands Focus on Mine Development Planning

VANCOUVER, June 09, 2020 - Golden Predator Mining Corp. (TSX.V:GPY, OTCQX:NTGSF) (the “Company”) reports additional technical talent has been added to the Brewery Creek team as work continues on the proposed restart of the licensed Brewery Creek Mine located near Dawson City, Yukon. Former Yukon Deputy Minister of Environment, Edward Huebert, and Joe Harrington, President of Minewater LLC., who oversaw the award-winning reclamation and previous closure of Brewery Creek, will contribute essential environmental skills and project knowledge to the Company. Ed Huebert and Joe Harrington join Jim Hesketh and Mike Maslowski, both charged with development and potential operational activities at Brewery Creek.

Golden Predator CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff noted: “To fast track the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine we have made a concerted effort to assemble a team with strong knowledge of the project. Ed Huebert brings specific experience as the Yukon’s former Deputy Minister of Environment where he worked on the Brewery Creek Mine project together with the Tr’ondek Hwech’in First Nation and the proponent, which included Joe Harrington. Joe Harrington has been extremely successful in numerous reclamation and remediation projects across North America and has specific experience with the Brewery Creek project, a recipient of awards for its successful reclamation programs. Golden Predator is being very strategic and working aggressively at a time when gold prices are high to bring value to shareholders and benefits to Yukon communities from jobs, business opportunities and resource revenue following a challenging time due to the Covid-19 slowdowns.

Edward Huebert, Government Relations and Environmental Affairs

An experienced environmental affairs professional, Mr. Huebert joins Golden Predator Mining Corp. on contract as the Director of Government Relations and Environmental Affairs. Mr. Huebert previously served as Senior Environmental Affairs Manager with DeBeers Canada (NWT) where he oversaw the Snap Lake Mine and permitting of the Gahcho Kue Project. Previously, he has served as Yukon Deputy Minister of Environment and while the Yukon’s Deputy Minister was responsible for the temporary closure and reclamation of the Brewery Creek Mine and implemented innovative solutions at the site in collaboration with industry and the Tr’ondek Hwech’in.

Mr. Huebert also has served as the Executive Vice President of the Mining Association of Manitoba and Director of Marketing with Manitoba Energy and Mines. Recently he has been managing Essential Resource Strategies a boutique consulting firm. He holds Masters of Natural Resources Management from the University of Manitoba and attended UBC in Regional Planning as a PhD Candidate. He is a past Emergency Preparedness Canada Research Fellow and is a past World Wildlife Fund of Canada board member.

Joe Harrington, President, Minewater LLC – Geochemical and Environmental Technical Advisor

Mr. Harrington serves as the President of MineWater LLC. Formerly he served as the Vice President of Business & Strategic Development with Alexco Resource Corp. (Alexco), as CEO and Founder of Green World Science, and is the patent inventor of the heavy metals immobilization treatment technology. Prior to his role at Alexco, Mr. Harrington was the Vice President of the mining and metals business for ARCADIS, conducted research and development for controlled release fertilizers, fuel ethanol, phosphate mineral processing and bioremediation technologies for the J.R. Simplot Company. While with ARCADIS, and prior to that with Green World Science, he was instrumental in the implementation of innovative solutions for the reclamation of the Brewery Creek Mine from 1999 through 2004 and continued to provide advice and technical support to the project and Golden Predator. Mr. Harrington graduated summa cum laude from the University of Idaho in 1996 with majors in Chemistry and Microbiology and completed his graduate work at the University of Idaho in 1998 in Metallurgical Engineering.

Heap Leach Reprocessing Study: Phase 1

Kappes Cassiday is currently conducting a study to determine the feasibility of reprocessing the run-of-mine material on the heap leach pad to extract additional gold. The study will include an inventory of the mineralized material remaining on the heap followed by detailed analysis of all the key parameters involved in reconstructing or adding necessary infrastructure including a crushing plant, ADR plant, and assay lab. The study will estimate all projected capital and operating costs, production levels and will estimate projected economic returns. The study is focusing on remediating and reprocessing the heap leach pad as a means of fast-tracking re-development of the site. The study will include a project implementation schedule, sourcing, and economic cash flow model sufficiently detailed to move directly into procurement, development and construction if economically warranted. Any production decisions would be dependent on the outcome of this study demonstrating positive technical and economic viability.

Brewery Creek Mine: Production History

The Brewery Creek Mine is a licensed brownfields heap leach gold mine that was operated by Viceroy Minerals Corporation from 1996 to 2002. Brewery Creek was put into Temporary Closure in 2002 following a collapse of the gold price below $300 US per troy ounce. Golden Predator’s team commenced work on the project starting in 2009. Brewery Creek is authorized to restart mining activities as defined in their Quartz Mining License and Water License. The Company intends to resume mining and processing of licensed deposits when supported by an independent economic study. The Company is also working with Tr’ond?k Hw?ch’in and Yukon Government to expand the licensed mining to include new discoveries and mining activities contemplated for an expansion of mining beyond the existing license.

The 180 km2 property is located 55 km east of Dawson City and is accessible year-round by paved and improved gravel roads. Significant infrastructure remains in place, allowing for a timely restart schedule under existing licenses.

Brewery Creek Mine: Resources1

The Company conducted exploration drilling on the Brewery Creek project from 2010 to 2013 which increased the resource significantly. The project has a 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate of Indicated oxide resource of 21,140,00 tonnes at 1.125 g/t Gold containing 765,000 ounces, plus an Inferred oxide resource of 14,120,000 tonnes at 0.967 g/t Gold containing 440,000 ounces. In addition, resources include 8,570,000 tonnes of Inferred sulfide resource at 0.985 g/t Gold containing 270,000 ounces. Materials on the heap leach pad were not included in the resource update.

The Mineral Resource Estimate is available on SEDAR and the Company’s website.

An updated Mineral Resource Estimate is currently underway forthcoming to incorporate the successful 2019 drill program which included more than 135 in-fill and step out holes.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeff Cary, CPG a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is employed by the Company as its Senior Project Geologist.

About Golden Predator Mining Corp.

Golden Predator is advancing the past-producing Brewery Creek Mine towards a timely resumption of mining activities, under its Quartz Mining and Water Licenses, in Canada’s Yukon. The Brewery Creek Mine project has established resources grading over 1.0 g/t Gold and a study currently underway by Kappes Cassiday to consider the feasibility of reprocessing the existing heap leach material. Drilling continues to expand the open-ended mineralized areas and untested targets across the 180 km2 brownfield property located 55 km by road from Dawson City, Yukon. The Company has a Socio-Economic Accord with the Tr’ond?k Hw?ch’in First Nation.

For additional information:

Janet Lee-Sheriff

Chief Executive Officer

(604) 260-8435

info@goldenpredator.com

www.goldenpredator.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations that the Brewery Creek will advance to an early production decision, or the extent of any additional mineral resource that could result from incorporating 2019 exploration drilling. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.