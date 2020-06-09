Surface Sampling Results Define Follow-Up Manto Targets on Los Chapitos Property

Vancouver, June 9, 2020 - Camino Corp. (TSXV: COR) (OTC PINK: CAMZF) (WKN: A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the compilation and analysis of the extensive surface sampling database on its Los Chapitos copper discovery located in Southern Peru.

The Company collected a total of 2,022 surface samples on the property between June 2016 and June 2019 with values up to 34% Cu. Although many of these samples are individual chip samples, 1,051, a significant number are continuous channel-chip or trench samples, 971 or 48% of the entire surface sample database.

"Our compilation and new analysis of continuous channel-chip trench samples demonstrate broad manto style mineralization," said Jay Chmelauskas, President & CEO. "These surface copper intercepts extend known copper mineralization across the property and provide over a dozen new manto targets to drill and test for the potential to aggregate resources. Our vision at Los Chapitos is to develop a resource base of soluble copper mineralization that would likely consist of multiple mantos to support a first phase copper leaching SXEW mine."

Many of these channel-chip/trench samples are strongly anomalous or mineralized as shown in Table 1 and define broad zones of disseminated mineralization.

Description No of Samples (from Total of 971) > 0.1% Cu 476 > 0.25% Cu 368 > 0.5% Cu 247 > 1 % Cu 147 > 2.5% Cu 37

Table 1. Mineralized Channel Chip/Trench Samples

Sampling at Adriana provides one of the better examples of broad mineralization near a copper mineralized outcrop, as can be seen in Figure 1.





Figure 1: Surface Mineralization at Adriana



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/57507_camino2.jpg

The mineralized intervals are:

Adriana Line 0 - 41.5m @ 0.78% Cu

Adriana Line 1 - 68m @ 1.27% Cu

Adriana Line 2 - 4 segments totalling 86m @ 0.65% Cu over a total distance of 140m

"These broad zones of mineralization clearly reflect the surface expression of manto mineralization at depth as defined by our drill campaign in 2017-2018" said Camino's Lima based Exploration Manager, Dr. Owen Miller. "However, many of the mineralized copper manto intersections drilled to date at the Adriana zone, show no surface expression and are 'blind' targets controlled by lithological structure."



Figure 2: Copper in All Surface Samples, Target Areas defined by disseminated channel chip/trench mineralization and Current Fully Permitted Zone at Adriana.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1384/57507_17bfac9a44384a53_002full.jpg

Adriana is not however the only zone of disseminated mineralization, with another 12 areas of anomalous channel chip sampling on the property as shown in Figure 2. For example, Lourdes, is located some 1.5km North-West of the main Adriana Zone. Although sampling is not as extensive, values are comparable with those at Adriana and clearly demonstrate more disseminated manto style mineralization.

There are two lines of channel chip sampling separated by about 120m and delineate the North West and South East corners of a 100 x 100m area.

The grades are:

Lourdes Line 1 - 32 m @ 0.72% Cu

Lourdes Line 2 - 13m @ 1.16% Cu

Within this area there are also another 22 individual chip samples with grades up to 3.07% Cu.

Lourdes will be just one of over a dozen identified areas for follow-up when work restarts in Peru, expected in July or August. The Company will be undertaking a multi-disciplinary approach to exploration on the property including hyperspectral imaging to determine the location of major fault structures that may control large scale copper mineralization, magneto-telluric geophysics designed to look below current drilling from approximately 300 metres to 1000 metres depth, and geological mapping and sampling on newly identified target areas to connect our geological interpretations with copper mineralization results.

Camino Corp. is developing its Covid-19 Surveillance, Prevention and Control Plan with the intent to commence exploration activities at Los Chapitos, while maintaining a safe working environment for its staff and contractors, and minimizing impact and interaction with the supporting town of Chala and the local community.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade, Los Chapitos copper project located in Peru, towards potential resource delineation and new discoveries. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Owen D. W Miller, Ph.D FAusIMM(CP) a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes the prospectivity of the project for future exploration, defining new mantos, development of an SXEW mine, and drilling planned on the Los Chapitos copper project and that actual results of exploration and engineering activities are consistent with management's expectations. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

