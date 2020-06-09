Confederation Minerals Corrects Disclosure of Finder's Fees Paid Pursuant to Previously Announced Private Placement

Vancouver - June 9, 2020, Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company"), wishes to correct the quantum of finders fees disclosed in its May 20, 2020 news release. In connection with the private placement that closed on May 20, 2020 (the "Offering"), the Company paid finders' fees equal to $63,000 in cash and 252,000 non-transferrable warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant has the same terms as the Warrants issued under the Offering.

The remaining material terms of the Offering remain as announced on May 20, 2020.

About Confederation

Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.

