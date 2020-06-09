Confederation Minerals Corrects Disclosure of Finder's Fees Paid Pursuant to Previously Announced Private Placement

Vancouver - June 9, 2020, Confederation Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:CFM) ("Confederation" or the "Company"), wishes to correct the quantum of finders fees disclosed in its May 20, 2020 news release. In connection with the private placement that closed on May 20, 2020 (the "Offering"), the Company paid finders' fees equal to $63,000 in cash and 252,000 non-transferrable warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant has the same terms as the Warrants issued under the Offering.
The remaining material terms of the Offering remain as announced on May 20, 2020.
For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities contact info@confedreationmineralsltd.com, visit our website at www.confederationmineralsltd.com or call us at 604-688-9588.
Confederation Minerals Ltd. is a British Columbia based company engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties located in the highly prospective Red Lake Mining District of Northern Ontario.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
