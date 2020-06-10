Eclipse Gold Mining Drills Shallow Oxide Gold Including 89.92 meters of 0.81 g/t AuEq Hercules Gold Project, Nevada

Highlight Drill Results

Target Drillhole From (m) To (m) Length (m) AuEq (g/t)* Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cliffs H20009 0.00 74.68 74.68 0.60 0.54 4.78 Including 4.57 16.76 12.19 1.18 1.04 10.48 Hercules H20010 27.43 117.35 89.92 0.81 0.65 12.51 Including 51.82 82.30 30.48 1.44 1.10 26.17 Hercules H20012 19.81 79.25 59.44 0.68 0.59 6.74 Including 19.81 25.91 6.10 1.05 0.84 16.48

*AuEq = Au + (Ag/77.7); no recovery factor has been applied

True thickness estimated to be between 60% and 80% of reported length

Length total may not tally exactly due to rounding

Summary:

Drilling intersected shallow oxide-gold in almost every drillhole, some at intervals greater than 50 metres, and broad zones of higher-grade mineralization were identified.

The Hercules mineralizing system appears to strengthen towards the south.

These results indicate that mineralization at the Hercules Gold Project is potentially similar to other large Walker Lane-hosted, low sulphidation epithermal gold-silver systems.

Vancouver, June 10, 2020 - Eclipse Gold Mining Corp. (TSXV: EGLD) (OTC Pink: EGLPF) ("Eclipse" or "the Company") is pleased to report drill results from its first phase of drilling at the Hercules Gold Project located in Lyon County, Nevada. A total of 3,271 meters were drilled in 12 exploration reverse circulation (RC) drillholes. Targets tested include Hercules, Cliffs, Loaves, Northeast, and Rattlesnakes; eleven of the twelve holes intersected significant oxidized gold mineralization, and all targets contained gold mineralization.

Importantly, this drilling has highlighted the Hercules mineralizing system appears to strengthen to the south on the Company's 85 square kilometer land package.

"The Hercules Gold Project is beginning to take shape as an exciting new gold district in Nevada, and we are delighted with these drill results being in hand so quickly after our listing in February 2020." noted Michael G. Allen, President, CEO and Director, "Being located approximately one hour from Reno, Hercules is a truly remarkable project, potentially representing an almost ideal combination of scale, location, and grade."

Results and Interpretation

"Evaluating these drill results allowed us to develop a model suggesting the presence of a mineralized system that is strengthening to the south, potentially expanding the footprint of mineralization beyond what we had previously envisioned." noted Dr. Warwick Board, Vice President of Exploration, "This is in addition to the gold targets outlined following the consolidation of several historical databases for the property, the scale and tenor of which was confirmed by our drilling."





Figure 1. Collar Location Map

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/57576_ef512360d44a4ae0_001full.jpg





Figure 2. Hercules Target Detail

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/57576_ef512360d44a4ae0_002full.jpg





Figure 3. Hercules Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/57576_ef512360d44a4ae0_003full.jpg





Figure 4. Deposit Model Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6892/57576_ef512360d44a4ae0_004full.jpg

Table of Results

Target Drillhole Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(g/t) Ag (g/t) Comments Hercules H20001 -45/120 7.62 9.14 1.52 0.48 0.45 2.20

and

51.82 53.34 1.52 0.47 0.43 3.80

and

71.63 74.68 3.05 0.47 0.43 2.60

and

129.54 146.30 16.76 0.26 0.24 1.73

and

156.97 161.54 4.57 0.22 0.21 1.03

Northeast H20002 -45/120 1.52 47.24 45.72 0.36 0.33 1.87

Including

32.00 36.58 4.57 0.94 0.90 3.27 Loaves H20003 -45/120 57.91 64.01 6.10 0.50 0.40 7.30

and

71.63 85.34 13.72 0.48 0.40 6.01

and

91.44 92.96 1.52 0.33 0.31 2.00

Cliffs H20004 -45/115 60.96 73.15 12.19 0.40 0.35 4.05

Including

60.96 65.53 4.57 0.66 0.62 3.13 and

106.68 121.92 15.24 0.41 0.39 1.50

Including

117.35 118.87 1.52 2.29 2.27 1.60 and

137.16 155.45 18.29 0.29 0.21 6.00

and

160.02 161.54 1.52 3.09 2.99 7.90 Potential New Target and

166.12 167.64 1.52 0.39 0.38 0.25 Potential New Target and

181.36 185.93 4.57 0.40 0.36 2.97 Potential New Target and

192.04 193.54 1.52 1.46 1.45 0.9 Potential New Target Hercules H20005 -45/300 27.43 35.05 7.62 0.25 0.19 4.62

and

54.86 59.44 4.57 0.37 0.35 1.80

and

71.63 76.20 4.57 0.59 0.56 2.63

and

82.30 94.49 12.19 0.41 0.37 2.49

Rattlesnakes H20006 -55/120 15.24 38.10 22.86 0.35 0.32 1.93

Loaves H20007 -45/120 No significant samples

Loaves H20008 -45/120 1.52 15.24 13.72 0.21 0.19 1.49

and

30.48 94.49 64.01 0.26 0.22 2.79

including

82.30 86.67 4.37 0.00 0.00 0.00 Fault - No Sample Cliffs H20009 -45/120 0.00 74.68 74.68 0.60 0.54 4.78

Including

4.57 16.76 12.19 1.18 1.04 10.48

and

54.86 71.63 16.76 1.36 1.24 9.83

Hercules H20010 -45/120 27.43 117.35 89.92 0.81 0.65 12.51

Including

51.82 82.30 30.48 1.45 1.10 27.37

Hercules H20011 -45/300 19.81 21.34 1.52 0.34 0.32 1.80

and

57.91 77.72 19.81 0.18 0.16 1.41 Zone cut by late intrusive and

106.68 126.49 19.81 0.39 0.31 5.88

Including

112.78 118.87 6.10 0.83 0.62 16.33

Hercules H20012 -45/120 19.81 79.25 59.44 0.68 0.59 6.74

Including

19.81 25.91 6.10 1.05 0.84 16.48



The interquartile range (25-75% of the population) of cyanide soluble assays ranged between 21-85% of fire assay gold, with a mean of 55% and a median of 59%. As expected, cyanide solubility generally decreases with depth.

Hole H20004 identified a potential new target to the east of previously drilled mineralization that the Company will be evaluating for future work. The Company currently is planning its next steps which in the near term will include geophysical surveys to identify extensions to the known mineralization.

Qualified Person

Dr. Warwick Board, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Eclipse Gold Mining Corp., and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

RC drillhole logging and sampling has been carried out by qualified geologists. RC samples, collected every 1.52 m, were transported in sealed bags by truck to the ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratory in Reno, Nevada, for sample preparation. Field control QAQC samples were inserted into the sample stream to provide a check on accuracy, precision, and cross contamination. Field control standards were inserted at a rate of one in 20 samples, with four standards being used. Field control blanks (barren granite chips) were inserted at a rate of one in 20 samples with an offset of ten samples from the field control standards. Field control duplicates were inserted at a rate of one in 40 samples. Final assaying was done in the ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. ALS Global Geochemistry Analytical Laboratories meet all the requirements and are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017. Gold was determined by fire-assay fusion of a 30 g sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS; Method Au-AA23). Overlimit samples of Au were assayed by gravimetric means (Au-GRA21). Cyanide-soluble gold was determined on 30 g sub-samples by cyanide leach with an AAS finish (Method Au-AA13). Multi-element data, including Hg and Se, were collected by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (Methods ME-ICP61, Hg-MS42, Se-MS46). Analytical laboratory QAQC data are available for each batch analyzed on ALS Global's Webtrieve service.

About Eclipse Gold Mining

Eclipse Gold Mining is exploring the district-scale Hercules gold property within Nevada's Walker Lane trend. The Hercules property is located only a one hour drive from Reno, and appears to have all the characteristics of a large, low-sulphidation epithermal gold system. The Company brings together a team with collective funding of over $2 billion in both strong and weak markets, and a track record of at least nine successful buyouts/exits.

Forward looking and other cautionary statements

